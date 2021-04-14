PGIMER Provisional Eligibility List 2021 Declared for Stenographer, LDC and other Posts @pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER Provisional Eligibility List 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for the posts of Store Keeper, Library Attendant, Stenographer, LDC and other on its official website.

All such candidates who have applied for these posts against the Advertisement No.PGI/RC/019/2021/158 dated 13.01.2021 meant for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh can check the list of shortlisted candidates for online computer based test (CBT) exam available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

The candidates applied for these posts are advised to check the list carefully uploaded on the official website and visit the the official website www.pgimer.edu.in frequently for further details of the computer based test and other updates. The schedule of online examination for all the above posts will be uploaded on the websiteof the Institute shortly.

Direct link for PGIMER Provisional Eligibility List 2021 for Registrar





Direct link for PGIMER Provisional Eligibility List 2021 for Store Keeper





Direct link for PGIMER Provisional Eligibility List 2021 for Stenographer





Direct link for PGIMER Provisional Eligibility List 2021 for Lower Division Clerk





Direct link for PGIMER Provisional Eligibility List 2021 for Library Attendant Grade II



