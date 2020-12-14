PGIMER Provisional Result 2020 Out for Senior Residents/Demonstrators under AIIMS Bilaspur @pgimer.edu.in, Interview on Dec 21

PGIMER Provisional Result 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the result for the Senior Residents/Demonstrators posts under AIIMS, Bilaspur on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Senior Residents/Demonstrators posts can check their result available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notice released by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the list of provisionally candidates for the posts of Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators (M/NM) in various departments of PGIMER, Chandigarh and AIIMS, Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) followed by the result notice No.PGI/RC/SR020/2020/4135 dated 28.11.2020 for short listing of candidates has been uploaded on its official website.

All such candidates applied for the posts of Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators (M/NM) in various departments of PGIMER, Chandigarh and AIIMS, Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) against Advertisement No.PGI/RC/020/2020/3321 dated 27.09.2020 and Notice dated 05.11.2020 and 17.11.2020 can check the result available on the official website.

Candidates shortlisted provisionally for the Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators posts should note that they will have to appear for the Interview & Assessment round which will be conducted on 21December 2020.

In view of prevailing COVID pandemic situations across the country, the Institute has decided to provide option to the candidates to attend the interview and assessment by appearing either physically or through virtual mode. Candidates are required to mandatorily submit their option as mentioned in the notification by sending email at recruitmentcellpgi@gmail.com using his/her registered e-mail ID as mentioned in his / her application form on or before 17 December 2020.

Candidates can check the details of Provisional List of candidates and Interview round with the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER Provisional Result 2020 for Senior Residents/Demonstrators



