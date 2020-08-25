PGIMER Result 2020 Out for DEO/LDC Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

PGIMER Result 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has announced the PGIMER DEO/LDC Result 2020 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Document Verification for the DEO/LDC posts can check the Provisional List of the candidates available on the official website of PGIMER.i.e.- pgimer.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Institute has uploaded the list of Provisionally Selected/Shortlisted candidates on the basis of Document Verification i.e. the documents submitted by the candidates with reference to the applicable Recruitment Rules for

the concerned post. Accordingly, the Committee has adjudged the candidates as Eligible/Provisional Eligible/ Not Eligible and the same have been uploaded on the website of the Institute.

Selection has been done on the basis of the DV of those candidates who have been qualified / Shortlisted on the basis of the Computer Based Test held on 02.03.2020 & 16.03.2020.

Candidates should note that the eligibility of the candidates at this stage is provisional and subject to production of requisite documents and the mandatory qualifying of the prescribed skill test.

Candidates shortlisted for the above posts should note that the next stage of recruitment process is Skill Test i.e. Typing Test on computer as per applicable Recruitment Rules. Those candidates who will not qualify the Skill Test will not be considered for selection. The date of Skill Test will be notified shortly by the Institute.

You can check the PGIMER CBT Result 2020 for DEO/LDC Posts available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has invited applications for the DEO/LDC Posts on its official website.