PGIMER Admit Card 2020 for Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators Posts Under AIIMS Bilaspur Released @pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER Admit Card 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the Admit Card for the posts of Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators on its official website. All such candidates applied for the Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators Posts can download their Admit Card available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Admit card for the Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators in different specialties in PGIMER, Chandigarh and Senior Residents posts of Demonstrators in different specialties in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur has been uploaded on its official website.

In a bid to download the PGIMER Admit Card 2020 for Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators Posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User/Login ID and Password on its official website.

It is noted that Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is set to conduct the exam for the various posts of Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators in different specialties in PGIMER, Chandigarh and Senior Residents posts of Demonstrators in different specialties in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur. Candidates applied for these posts can download their admit card from the official website of PGIMER. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER Admit Card 2020 for Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators





How to Download: PGIMER Admit Card 2020 for Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators