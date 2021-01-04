PGVCL CBT Admit Card 2021 Released for Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Asst) Post @pgvcl.com, Check Direct Link Here

PGVCL CBT Admit Card 2021: Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) has released the Admit Card for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) post can download their PGVCL CBT Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL)-pgvcl.com/.

Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited has uploaded the Admit Card link for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) post on its official website. Candidates applied for the Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) post can download their admit card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) post on its official website.

In a bid to download the PGVCL CBT Admit Card 2021 for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application no and Date of Birth on the official website.

However the PGVCL CBT Admit Card 2021 link is available below. The candidates willing to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) post can also download PGVCL CBT Admit Card 2021 directly, through the link below.

Direct Link for PGVCL CBT Admit Card 2021 for Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Asst) Post





How to Download: PGVCL CBT Admit Card 2021 for Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Asst) Post