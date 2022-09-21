Planning for an MBA? SNAP is the gateway to Symbiosis MBA programes that make you corporate-ready!

Master of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most sought-after professional programs that acts a turning point in your life.

Master of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most sought-after professional programs that acts a turning point in your life. Candidates who want to build a strong foundation for their career should look no further as Symbiosis International (Deemed) University is the answer to their dreams.

Established in 1971, SIU has over 51 years of legacy with campuses spanning across 5 cities of India- Pune, Nashik, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. The university is awarded the Category-I status by UGC and an 'A' grade by NAAC. It is also ranked 32nd in the Universities Category of NIRF 2022, and 10th in the category of 'University & Deemed to be University (Private-Self-Financed)' in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2021.

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University offers one of the best MBA programs that one can apply through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test (SNAP). The candidate can select from 15 business schools and more than 26 MBA specializations through the SNAP test. The SNAP test is a computer-based test (online) conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University), which is conducted at test centers across 86 test cities for which the candidate needs to fulfill certain criteria, which are as follows:

The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks or grades equivalent to it. For SCs and STs, the minimum obtained marks should be 45% or grades equivalent to it. You can also apply for the programme if you are a final year student but need to obtain at least 50% in the general category and 45% in SC and ST category or grades equivalent to it. A candidate must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) if he/she has completed qualifications from any Foreign University. You can apply for programmes at SIU only if AIU verifies all your international degrees and qualifications.

What does the candidate need to do to appear for the SNAP test?

Get registered for the SNAP Test

Pay the registration fee for the Test

Register for the programme(s) offered by various Institutes of SIU

Pay the registration fee for each programme separately

Note: Test City and Test Date are allocated on a first come, first serve basis. The candidate has a better chance of getting the exam date and city of their choice if they can make their payment early.

The Registration Process for SNAP Test goes like this:

To register for the test visit www.snaptest.org. Fill in the necessary information and upload a scanned colour passport-size photo. (More than three months old photographs are not accepted). Pay for the SNAP test and application fee of your chosen institutes. You can make the payment via:

Billdesk Payment Gateway Easebuzz Payment Gateway Indian Bank Payment Gateway Demand Draft



Test Structure for SNAP

The SNAP test is an online test.

The SNAP test will have three sections: General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency.

The total duration of the test is 60 minutes.

The candidate will score one (1) mark for each correct answer and 25 % negative marking for each incorrect answer.

The paper will consist of only Multiple-Choice questions (MCQs).

The total no. of questions will be 60.

There will be no individual time limit for each section.

The candidate can appear up to three times for the SNAP Test. The best percentile will be considered as the final percentile among the three attempts.

Shortlisting and selection process

A candidate will be shortlisted based on her/his overall SNAP Percentile for further admission process (GE-PIWAT).

Each Institute conducts further admission processes separately for each programme.

The cut-off is also calculated separately for each programme for shortlisting.

A particular candidate may get shortlisted for more than one programme based on the overall SNAP percentile. In such a case, the candidate is expected to participate separately in the GE-PIWAT for each programme.

After the candidate gets shortlisted for the applied programme, the candidate would move ahead with further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular programme.

List of the business schools that fall under the aegis of Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (Bengaluru) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (Hyderabad) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (Nagpur) Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (Pune) Symbiosis Institute of International Business (Pune) Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (Pune) Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (Nashik) Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (Pune) Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (Pune) Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (Pune)

