PNRD Assam Recruitment 2020 for 1000+ Junior Assistant, Gaon Panchayat Secretary and Other Posts, Graduates Eligible, Apply @rural.assam.gov.in

PNRD Assam Recruitment 2020: Panchayat & Rural Development (PNRD), Assam has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Block Development Officer, Gaon Panchayat Secretary, Tax Collector Cum Road Mohrar & Junior Assistant for Residents of Assam. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PNRD Recruitment 2020 through online mode on rural.assam.gov.in from 28 August 2020 to 17 September 2020.

A total of 1004 vacancies are available out of which 578 are for Gaon Panchayat Secretary, 243 for Tax Collector Cum Road Mohrar, 173 for Assistant Block Development Officer and 10 for Junior Assistant. More details on PNRD Assam Vacancies 2020 such as eligibility, selection, application process are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 28 August 2020

Last Date of Application - 17 August 2020

PNRD Assam Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1004

Gaon Panchayat Secretary - 578

Tax Collector Cum Road Mohrar - 243

Assistant Block Development Officer (Panchayat) - 39

Asstt. Block Development Officer (W&C) - 46

Asstt. Block Development Officer (Senior Gram Sevak) - 88

Junior Assistant - 10

Salary:

Gaon Panchayat Secretary - Rs. 14000-60,500+ GP Rs.7400 Pay Band 2

Tax Collector Cum Road Mohrar - Rs. 14000-60,500 + GP Rs.5200 Pay Band 2

Assistant Block Development Officer (Panchayat) - Rs.14000-60,500 +GP Rs.7600Pay Band 2

Asstt. Block Development Officer (W&C) - Rs. 14000-60,500 +GP Rs.7600Pay Band 2

Asstt. Block Development Officer (Senior Gram Sevak) - Rs. 14000-60,500 +GP Rs.7600Pay Band 2

Junior Assistant - Rs. 14000-60,500 + GP Rs.5600 Pay Band 2

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Assistant, Gaon Panchayat Secretary and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University, except for the post of Gaon Panchayat Secretary, the Candidate must be a Commerce Graduate.

Candidates must possess fair knowledge of any Local Lnnguages either in Assamese or Bengali or Bodo in addition to English Language for maintenance of office administration.

Physical Fitness:

Candidates should be of sound health, both mentally and physically and free from organic delect bodily infirmity likely to interfere with efficient performance of his duties and Required to undergo medical examination before appointment to the service.

Age Limit:

18 to 38 Years

Selection Process for Junior Assistant, Gaon Panchayat Secretary and Other Posts

The candidates whose applications are accepted will be required to appear in a written test which will be conducted in different centresof the State. There will be a common written examination except for Gaon Panchayat Secretary.

How to Apply for PNRD Assam Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can submit their applications online on official website rural.assam.gov.in from 28 August to 17 September 2020.

Download PNRD Assam Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - on 28 August 2020

Official Website