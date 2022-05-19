POSOCO Recruitment 2022 through GATE for Assistant Manager (Power System) and Executive Trainee (Electrical) Posts

POSOCO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for Assistant Manager (Power System) and Executive Trainee (Electrical) Posts through GATE 2022. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

POSOCO Recruitment 2022: Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Power System) and Executive Trainee (Electrical) through GATE 2022. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications online from 24 May to 23 June 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 23 June 2022

POSOCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Power System)- 15 Posts

Executive Trainee (Electrical) - 25 Posts

POSOCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Power System)- M.Tech/ MS/ ME / M.Sc (Engg.)/IDD (Integrated Dual Degree) in the required discipline from recognized University.

Executive Trainee (Electrical) - Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.)/IDD (Integrated Dual Degree) in the required discipline from recognized University.

POSOCO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

28 years as on 31.07.2022 (Candidates should have been born on or after 01.08.1994)

a. For OBC (NCL) candidates : 3 years (for posts reserved for the respective category)

b. For SC/ST candidates: 5 years (for posts reserved for the respective category)

c. For PwD candidates: 10 years over and above category relaxation

d. J&K Domicile/Ex-Servicemen/ Victims of riots: As per Govt. of India directives

Download POSOCO Recruitment 2022 Notification

Notice

POSOCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The Selection Process consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE2022, Group Discussion & Personal Interview. Eligible candidates will have to appear in the corresponding paper of GATE-2022 i.e. Electrical Engineering (EE).

POSOCO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 23 June 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.