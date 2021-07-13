PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2021 for Apprentice Posts Across India, Apply Online @powergrid.in

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is hiring Apprentice in various trades for a period of one year. Check Details Here

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2021 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power is inviting application for apprenticeship for one year in various trades at Gurugram, Faridabad, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Shillong, Bhubaneshwar, Nagpur, Vadodara, Hyderabad and Bangalore on powergrid.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Powergrid Recruitment 2021 from 21July 2021 on official website -powergrid.in. The last date of PGCIL Apprentice Registration is 20 August 2021.

PGCIL Powergrid Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 21 July 2021 Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 20 August 2021

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Vacancy, Salary and Eligibility Details

Trade Name Qualification (Recognized Regular Degree/ Diploma/Certificate) Stipend ITI (Electrical) ITI in Electrical (Full Time course) Rs. 11000 Diploma Electrical Full Time (3 years course) - Diploma in Electrical Engineering Rs. 12000 Diploma Civil Full Time (3 years course) - Diploma in Civil Engineering Rs. 12000 Graduate Electrical Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Electrical Engineering Rs. 15000 Graduate Civil Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Civil Engineering Rs. 15000 Graduate in Electronics/Telecommunication Engineering Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Electronics / Telecommunication Engineering Rs. 15000 Graduate Computer Science Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Computer Science Engineering and Information Technology Rs. 15000 HR Executive (Payroll and Employee Data Management) MBA (HR) / MSW / Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management / Personal Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full time Course) Rs. 15000

Selection Process for PGCIL Apprentice Posts

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through the registered email id. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for verification of documents. NO TA/DA shall be paid for verification of documents.

How to Apply for the PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Step – I:

Get your NATS/ NAPS Registration Number Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate) in the website of https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in(link is external) or https://apprenticeshipindia.org(link is external), get a registration/enrolment number and activate/complete the profile.

Step – II:

Apply for Apprenticeship in POWERGRID

PGCIL Apprentice Notification and Online Application Link