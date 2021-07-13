Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2021 for Apprentice Posts Across India, Apply Online @powergrid.in

Created On: Jul 13, 2021 18:05 IST
PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2021 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power is inviting application for apprenticeship for one year in various trades at Gurugram, Faridabad, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Shillong, Bhubaneshwar, Nagpur, Vadodara, Hyderabad and Bangalore on powergrid.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Powergrid Recruitment 2021 from 21July 2021 on official website -powergrid.in. The last date of PGCIL Apprentice Registration is 20 August 2021.

PGCIL Powergrid Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 21 July 2021
  2. Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 20 August 2021

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Vacancy, Salary and Eligibility Details

Trade Name

Qualification (Recognized Regular Degree/ Diploma/Certificate)

Stipend

ITI (Electrical)

ITI in Electrical (Full Time course)

Rs. 11000

Diploma Electrical

Full Time (3 years course) - Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Rs. 12000

Diploma Civil

Full Time (3 years course) - Diploma in Civil Engineering

Rs. 12000

Graduate Electrical

Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Electrical Engineering

Rs. 15000

Graduate Civil

Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Civil Engineering

Rs. 15000

Graduate in Electronics/Telecommunication Engineering

Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Electronics / Telecommunication Engineering

Rs. 15000

Graduate Computer Science

Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Computer Science Engineering and Information Technology

Rs. 15000

HR Executive (Payroll and Employee Data Management)

MBA (HR) / MSW / Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management / Personal Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full time Course)

Rs. 15000

Selection Process for PGCIL Apprentice Posts

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through the registered email id. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for verification of documents.  NO TA/DA shall be paid for verification of documents.

How to Apply for the PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Step – I:

  1. Get your NATS/ NAPS Registration Number
  2. Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate) in the website of https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in(link is external)  or https://apprenticeshipindia.org(link is external), get a registration/enrolment number and activate/complete the profile.

Step – II:

Apply for Apprenticeship in POWERGRID

PGCIL Apprentice Notification and Online Application Link

 

FAQ

What is PGCIL Graduate Apprentice Salary ?

Rs. 15000

What is PGCIL Diploma Apprentice Salary ?

Rs. 12000

What is the last date for POWERGRID Apprentice Registration Last Date ?

21 August 2021

What is the starting date for PGCIL Apprentice Application ?

20 July 2021
