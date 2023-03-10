PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Selection Will Be Based On UGC NET December 2022 Scores, Check Details

Selection for PGCIL HR Trainee Recruitment 2023 will be done on the basis of UGC NET December 2022 Scores. Check details here.

Powergrid PGCIL HR Trainee Recruitment 2023: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID has earlier invited online application for various HR Trainee Posts and selection for the same will be based through UGC NET December 2022. There are total 35 vacancies available under POWERGRID, CTUIL and DVC for posts including Assistant Officer Trainee (HR)/Management Trainee (HR).

Vacancy Details

Assistant Officer Trainee (HR) POWERGRID-27

Assistant Officer Trainee (HR)vCTUIL -03

Assistant Officer Trainee (HR) DVC-05

Details Advertisement: PDF

Applying candidates are required to appear in the mentioned paper (code 55 as displayed ) of UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET)-of December 2022 and secure at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers (i.e. Paper I and Paper II) taken together. (relaxed to at least 35% for candidates belonging to the reserved categories (i.e. SC, ST, OBC (NCL) & PwBD) wherever vacancy is reserved.

POWERGRID Selection Process

Under the selection process for the above posts, it will consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management paper (paper code 55) of UGC NET December 2022, Group Discussion, Behavioral Assessment & Personal Interview.

Eligible candidates will have to appear and obtain minimum marks i.e. aggregate 40% in both papers combined (relaxed to 35% for reserved categories) as per UGC NET criteria of minimum marks in the notified paper (i.e. Paper code 55) of UGC NET December 2022 shall only be eligible to be considered for the next stage of selection subject to meeting the eligibility criteria prescribed by POWERGRID.

If the candidate is called for GD and interview, her/ his identity would be verified with UGC NET December 2022 admit card and UGC NET Official Score Card. Therefore, candidates are requested to retain their UGC-NET December 2022 application copy, admit card and score card with them.

According to the detailed advertisement released, candidates will have to bring a valid photo ID to the interview.