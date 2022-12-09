Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2022 for 211 Diploma Trainee Posts @powergrid.in

Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited has 211 Diploma Trainees Vacancies. Check the Latest Updates Here.

Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will recruit candidates for the post of Diploma Trainee under various disciplines including Electrical, Civil and Electronics Engineering. The notification will be published on the official website i.e. powergrid.in. Candidates will be required to apply online only on the mentioned website.

The candidates should hold a Diploma in the concerned field in order to apply for the posts. The age limit shall be announced later.

According to reports, PGCIL Diploma Trainee Registrations will start on 09 December 2022 and the last date for application is 31 December 2022. The candidates would be able to check the details once the notification is published.

Powerdgrid PGCIL Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies Diploma Trainee (Electrical) 177 Diploma Trainee (Civil) 23 Diploma Trainee (Electronics) 11

Eligibility Criteria for Powerdgrid PGCIL Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Diploma Trainee (Electrical) - Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Diploma Trainee (Civil) - Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Diploma Trainee (Electronics) - Diploma in Electronics Engineering.

How to Apply for Powerdgrid PGCIL Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2022 ?