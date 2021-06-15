PPSC Answer Key 2021 out @ppsc.gov.in for Sub Division Engineer, Assistant Corporation Engineer & Other Posts

PPSC Answer Key 2021 has been released by Punjab Public Service Commission for recruitment to the post of Sub Division Engineer, Assistant Corporation Engineer and Other Posts. Check PPSC Answer Key PDF for Various Posts here.

PPSC Answer Key 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the answer keys for recruitment to the various posts including Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil/Mechanical), Sub Divisional Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Corporation Engineer (Electrical) in various departments of Government of Punjab. All those who appeared in the PPSC Exam 2021 can now download the answer keys through the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in.

The answer key of Set A, B, C, D of the Competitive examination for the ibid posts is uploaded on the website of the Commission. Candidates may submit their objections if any, online from the link available on the web page of the respective posts to the answer key, for consideration by the Commission.

The facility of raising objections will remain open from 15 June 2021 to 18 June 2021. Candidates are advised to deliberate over the issue in detail in four days and attach material containing sufficient reason in support of their objections.

The candidates should note that the Objections will only be accepted online. After processing the objections as above, the Commission will put a revised Answer Key on the Commission's website. There will be no separate replies given to the candidates who may have put objections. The Revised Answer Key is an indication of his/her objection has been accepted or rejected. The candidates can download PPSC Answer Key 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download PPSC Answer Key 2021 for Sub Division Engineer, Assistant Corporation Engineer & Other Posts?

Visit the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in. Click on ANSWER KEYS AND PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING OBJECTION SUBMISSION FOR THE SUB DIVISIONAL ENGINEERS ELECTRICAL AND ASSISTANT CORPORATION ENGINEERS ELECTRICAL EXAM HELD ON 14-06-2021or ANSWER KEYS AND PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING OBJECTION SUBMISSION FOR THE SUB DIVISIONAL ENGINEER CIVIL MECHANICAL EXAM HELD ON 14-06-2021 A window will open. Click on all sets. Then, set wise PPSC Answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download PPSC Answer key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download Set Wise PPSC Answer key 2021 for Sub Division Engineer for 50 Posts

Download Set Wise PPSC Answer Key for Assistant Corporation Engineer & Other Posts