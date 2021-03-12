PPSC CCE Result 2021 Out, Download Punjab Civil Service Selection List, Cut-Off, Revised Answer Key @ppsc.gov.in, PCS Mains Exam from 1 April

PPSC CCE Result 2021 Download: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the selection list, cut-off and revised answer key of Civil Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2020. Candidates, who appeared in PPSC CCE on 13 Feb 2021, can download Punjab Civil Service Result from the official website of PPSC - ppsc.gov.in

PPSC CCE Result Link and PPSC CCE Revised Answer Key Link are given below. The candidates can download PPSC Civil Service Result and revised answer key, directly, through the link below:

All candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now have to appear for mains exam. PPSC CCE Mains Exam is scheduled from 01 April to 08 April 2021 at Patiala. The candidates are required to fill PPSC CCE Online Application Form which will be available on Commission's website from 12 March 2021 11:59 PM onwards. Candidates are required to fill Online Application Form by 22 March 2021 till 11.59 P.M.

The hard copy of Application Form filled Online alongwith self attested certificates/documents and filled Bio-data sheet must reach the office of Punjab Public Service Commission, Baradari Gardens, Patiala-147001 by post or by hand latest by 30 April 2021 till 4.30 PM.

The commission will release Punjab Civil Service Mains Admit Card on 26 March 2021. The candidates can download PPSC CCE Mains Admit Card using their “Mains Exam Registration Number” and “Password”.

PPSC CCE Cut-Off

Category Cut-Off General 71 ESM Punjab 72 SC Others 77 SC ESM 78

