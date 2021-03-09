JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Online Application Process ongoing @ppsc.gov.in for 612 Vacancies, Download Punjab PSC Junior Engineer Civil Notification PDF Here

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Online Application Process ongoing at the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Website. Check application form, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 9, 2021 11:18 IST
PPSC Recruitment 2021
PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Online Application Process ongoing at the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Website. All interested and eligible candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply for PPSC JE 2021 through online mode on or before 27 March 2021. The online application process was started on 6 March 2021 against advertisement number 1 and 2. 

A total of 612 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates between the age group of 18 to 37 years are eligible to apply. The Commission shall hold a Competitive Examination for recruitment to these posts tentatively at the end of April 2021. The candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, qualification, experience and other details below.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 6 March 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 27 March 2021

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Water Resource, Government of Punjab- 612
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) in the  Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation, Punjab - 27 Posts

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Water Resource, Government of Punjab- Should possess three years Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Education Board or from recognized University or Institution; Punjabi of Matric or it's equivalent Standard.

Junior Engineer (Civil) in the  Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation, Punjab - Should possess three-year Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from recognized Boards/University/ Institution; Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (1)

Download PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (2)

 PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link 

Official Website

How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 6 March to 27 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2021?

What is the qualification required for PPSC JE Recruitment 2021?

What is the last date of the online application for PPSC JE Recruitment 2021?

What is the starting date of the online application for PPSC JE Recruitment 2021?

How many vacancies will be recruited through PPSC JE Recruitment 2021?

Job Summary
NotificationPPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @ppsc.gov.in, 612 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Punjab JE Notification @ ppsc.gov.in
Notification DateMar 6, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMar 27, 2021
CityChandigarh
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications
Functional Engineering, Other Funtional Area
Next