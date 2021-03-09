PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Online Application Process ongoing @ppsc.gov.in for 612 Vacancies, Download Punjab PSC Junior Engineer Civil Notification PDF Here

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Online Application Process ongoing at the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Website. All interested and eligible candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply for PPSC JE 2021 through online mode on or before 27 March 2021. The online application process was started on 6 March 2021 against advertisement number 1 and 2.

A total of 612 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates between the age group of 18 to 37 years are eligible to apply. The Commission shall hold a Competitive Examination for recruitment to these posts tentatively at the end of April 2021. The candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, qualification, experience and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 27 March 2021

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Water Resource, Government of Punjab- 612

Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation, Punjab - 27 Posts

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Water Resource, Government of Punjab- Should possess three years Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Education Board or from recognized University or Institution; Punjabi of Matric or it's equivalent Standard.

Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation, Punjab - Should possess three-year Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from recognized Boards/University/ Institution; Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (1)

Download PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (2)

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 6 March to 27 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.