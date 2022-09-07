PPSC Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Notification Out @ppsc.gov.in: 159 Vacancies Notified

PPSC Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Notification: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is going to organize e Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Examination -2022 for the selection of the candidates for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-Cum-Judicial Magistrate. Candidates can apply online on the official website i.e. The last date of filling application form is 10 October 2022.
PPSC Punjab Judiciary Service Notification Download
PPSC Punjab Judiciary Service Online Application Form
Important Dates
- Last Date for Filling Online Application Form - 10 October 2022
- Schedule for filling Application Fee and Examination fee by using online mode of payment - 17 October 2022
Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Vacancy Details
Civil Judge (Junior Division)-Cum-Judicial Magistrate - 159
|Category
|Number of Vacancies
|General
|52
|Ex-Servicemen/Lineal Dependent of ExServicemen
|14
|Freedom Fighter, Punjab
|2
|Sports Person, Punjab
|5
|Scheduled Caste Others, Punjab
|16
|Scheduled Caste Others. ESM/LDESM, Punjab
|4
|Scheduled Caste Others Sports Person, Punjab
|2
|Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab
|16
|Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, ESM/LDESM Punjab
|4
|Backward Classes, Punjab
|15
|Backward Classes, ESM/LDESM Punjab
|3
|Economically Weaker Sections, Punjab
|16
|Visually Impaired 76-A
|3
|Hearing Impaired 76- B
|3
|Orthopedically Challenged 76-C
|3
|Intellectual disability (including Autism and
Specific learning disability), and Mental illness; Or Multiple disabilities
|1
Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Educational Qualification:
- Degree of Bachelor of Laws of any University incorporated by Law in India or a Degree of Bachelor of Laws of Punjab University (undivided), The Dacca University, The Tribhuwan University, Nepal, The Sind University or of The Rangoon or Mandalay University in Burma, or should be a Barrister of England or Ireland or member of the Faculty of Advocates of Scotland.
- Punjabi upto Matric or its equivalent Standard.
Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Salary:
Rs. 27,700-44,770
Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Age Limit:
21 to 37 years
Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of:
- Preliminary Examination
- Main Written Examination
- Viva Voce
How to Apply for Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 ?
STEP 1 Fill Online Application Form
STEP 2 Upload the photo and signature
STEP 3 You will be redirected to the FEE PAYMENT DETAILS page. You can either pay the fees at the same time or opt to pay the fee later.
STEP 4 Print the submitted Application Form after the fee is paid. Candidate can log in and access his/her submitted Application form once the fee is paid successfully