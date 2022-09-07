PPSC Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Notification Out @ppsc.gov.in: 159 Vacancies Notified

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the notification for Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022. Candidates can check check Vacnacy Break Up, Educational Qualification, Application Form Date, Salary, Age Limit and Other Details.

PPSC Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Notification: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is going to organize e Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Examination -2022 for the selection of the candidates for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-Cum-Judicial Magistrate. Candidates can apply online on the official website i.e. The last date of filling application form is 10 October 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date for Filling Online Application Form - 10 October 2022

Schedule for filling Application Fee and Examination fee by using online mode of payment - 17 October 2022

Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Vacancy Details

Civil Judge (Junior Division)-Cum-Judicial Magistrate - 159

Category Number of Vacancies General 52 Ex-Servicemen/Lineal Dependent of ExServicemen 14 Freedom Fighter, Punjab 2 Sports Person, Punjab 5 Scheduled Caste Others, Punjab 16 Scheduled Caste Others. ESM/LDESM, Punjab 4 Scheduled Caste Others Sports Person, Punjab 2 Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab 16 Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, ESM/LDESM Punjab 4 Backward Classes, Punjab 15 Backward Classes, ESM/LDESM Punjab 3 Economically Weaker Sections, Punjab 16 Visually Impaired 76-A 3 Hearing Impaired 76- B 3 Orthopedically Challenged 76-C 3 Intellectual disability (including Autism and

Specific learning disability), and Mental illness; Or Multiple disabilities 1

Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Educational Qualification:

Degree of Bachelor of Laws of any University incorporated by Law in India or a Degree of Bachelor of Laws of Punjab University (undivided), The Dacca University, The Tribhuwan University, Nepal, The Sind University or of The Rangoon or Mandalay University in Burma, or should be a Barrister of England or Ireland or member of the Faculty of Advocates of Scotland.

Punjabi upto Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Salary:

Rs. 27,700-44,770

Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Age Limit:

21 to 37 years

Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Examination Main Written Examination Viva Voce

How to Apply for Punjab Judiciary Exam 2022 ?

STEP 1 Fill Online Application Form

STEP 2 Upload the photo and signature

STEP 3 You will be redirected to the FEE PAYMENT DETAILS page. You can either pay the fees at the same time or opt to pay the fee later.

STEP 4 Print the submitted Application Form after the fee is paid. Candidate can log in and access his/her submitted Application form once the fee is paid successfully