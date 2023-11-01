CBSE Primary Activities Class 12 MCQs of Geography Chapter 4

Primary Activities Class 12 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 4 Primary Activities of Class 12 Geography. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2024.

Primary Activities Class 12 MCQs: Geography is an important part of the CBSE Class 12 Arts curriculum. Students invest a lot of their time in preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Geography exam. The syllabus for CBSE Class 12 Geography is divided into two parts. Part A is about the fundamentals of human geography, and Part B is about the people and economy of India.

Here you will find the important CBSE Primary Activities Class 12 MCQ with answers. It is the chapter under Unit III, Human Activities. These Primary Activities Class 12 MCQ questions will help students prepare well and enhance their knowledge. Check and download the Primary Activities Class 12 MCQs from below.

Q1. Which one from the following is not correct for Transhumance?

a- In Himalayas, Gujjars, Bakarwals, Gaddis and Bhotiyas migrate from plains to mountains.

b- In the Tundra regions the nomadic herders move from south to north in summers vice versa.

c- None of above

d- Both a and b

Q2. Which one from the following is not related with Gathering?

a- Gathering is practised in regions with harsh climatic conditions.

b- People extract both plants and animals to satisfy their needs for food, shelter and clothing.

c- Gathering is practised in mid latitude zone

d- In modern times some gathering is market oriented.

Q3. What is Transhumance?

a- The process of seasonal migration from plain to pasture on mountains vice-versa.

b- The process of hunting on higher altitude

c- The process of gathering on higher mountain

d- Migration from urban area to rural area on mountains

Q4. Which one from the following is not correct for Commercial Livestock Rearing?

a- Commercial livestock rearing is more organised, and capital intensive.

b- Products such as meat and wool are processed.

c- It is practised in New Zealand and Australia etc.

d-Only one type of important animals such as sheep, cattle, goats and horses are not reared.

Q5. Which is not correct for Intensive Subsistence agriculture?

a- Use of machinery is limited

b- Mostly done by Human Labour

c- Land holding is in moderate size

d- Density of population is high

Q6. In which one from the following countries Intensive subsistence agriculture dominated by crops other than paddy is practised?

a- North Korea and Japan

b- Indonesia and Malaysia

c- India and Bangladesh

d- Sri Lanka and Myanmar

Q7. Which one from the following is not correct for Plantation agriculture?

a- Large capital investment is required

b- Scientific method of cultivation

c- Skilled and cheap labours are required

d- Low yield per acre but high yield per person

Q8. Which one from the following plantation was not setup by British?

a- Tea garden in Sri Lanka and India

b- Coffee plantation in West Africa

c- Rubber plantation in Malaysia

d- Sugarcane and Banana plantation in West Indies

Q9. Which one of the following is called Principal crop in Extensive Commercial Grain Cultivation?

a- Corn

b- Wheat

c- Rice

d- Barley

Q10. In which from the following countries dairy farming is not practiced?

a- Eastern Europe

b- South East Australia

c- New Zealand

d- Tasmania

Answer Key

c- None of above c- Gathering is practised in mid latitude zone a- The process of seasonal migration from plain to pasture on mountains vice-versa. d-Only one type of important animals such as sheep, cattle, goats and horses are not reared. c- Land holding is in moderate size a- North Korea and Japan d- Low yield per acre but high yield per person b- Coffee plantation in West Africa b- Wheat a- Eastern Europe

