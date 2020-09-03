UPSC Gives Nod on Promotion of 22 UP PCS Officers to IAS Officers

22 PCS officers of Uttar Pradesh have been promoted in the IAS cadre. One of these officers is from the 1997 batch of PCS and the rest from the 1998 batch. After the notification of this effect by the Central Government Department of Personnel and Training on Monday, the Appointment Department of the State Government has also issued an order in this regard.

List of Officers Promoted from UP PCS to IAS

Out of the 22 PCS officers chosen to be promoted, Sh. Prem Prakash Singh is a PCS officer of the 1997 batch and the rest 21 officers are from the 1998 batch. The allotted departments and positions of these officers are as follows:

Prem Prakash Singh appointed as Special Secretary, Labour, and Service Planning Department. Badri Nath Singh has been promoted and posted as Special Secretary to the Governor, Uttar Pradesh. Rakesh Chandra Sharma has been allotted the charge of Additional Commissioner, Devi Patan Mandal, Gonda. Anjani Kumar Singh is promoted to Municipal Commissioner, Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. Raj Kumar has been promoted and posted as Additional Director, Panchayati Raj Directorate, Lucknow. Indramani Tripathi has been given the charge of Special Secretary, City Development Department. Soumya Shrivastava has been made Additional Regional Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh in New Delhi. Garima Yadav is to assume the charge of the Special Secretary, Women Welfare Department. Gyanendra Singh has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Saharanpur. Jai Shankar Dubey is to assume the charge of the Special Secretary, Secondary Education Department. Om Prakash Sharma has been made Special Secretary, Food and Logistics Department. Rakesh Kumar Malpani has been given the charge of Additional District Magistrate, Aligarh. Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi has been appointed as Registrar, KGMU, Lucknow. Avinash Singh is to assume the charge of Chief Development Officer, Mirzapur. Anand Kumar has been made Special Secretary, Health Education Department. Jung Bahadur Yadav has been appointed as Deputy Land Commissioner, Revenue Council, Lucknow. Manoj Kumar has been made the Special Secretary, Higher Education Department. Alok Kumar has been posted as Additional Managing Director, Medical Supplies Corporation, Lucknow. Ajay Kant Saini has been promoted as Additional Commissioner, Gorakhpur Mandal, Gorakhpur. Anil Kumar Yadav is to assume the charge of Additional Commissioner for Land Systems, Revenue Council, Lucknow. Sheeldhar Singh Yadav has been promoted as Additional Commissioner, Lucknow Mandal, Lucknow. Girijesh Kumar Tyagi has been given the charge of Special Secretary, Public Works Department, Uttar Pradesh.

These officers have been asked to take immediate charge as per the Central Government notification in the senior pay scale of the Indian Administrative Service and provide proof of relieving from the working pay scale of the PCS cadre to the Appointment Department. On August 18, in a meeting of the Selection Committee of the Union Public Service Commission in New Delhi, it was agreed to promote these officers to the IAS cadre.

