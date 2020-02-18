SBI Clerk 2020: Promotion Policy & Career Growth

Candidates preparing for SBI Clerk recruitment exams often ask questions about career growth and promotion policy of SBI (or SBI Clerk). When someone joins the State Bank of India as a Junior Associate, he or she gets ample opportunities to grow professionally. The promotions are made through Merit Channel only.

SBI will be conducting the recruitment examination for Junior Associates across the branches of the country soon. Most of you are gearing up for this prestigious examination since this provides a respectful career opportunity with ample scope for career progression. It is one job where your determination and hard work decide how far you will be able to achieve in your professional life. The attractive promotion policy of SBI is the best perk of this job. This is one more reason you should give your best in this most-awaited examination of the year.

What is the career growth available in SBI Clerk?

SBI gives a lot of opportunities to all the employees so that they can learn and progress in their careers. All the newly-recruited Junior Associates will be required to go through 15 e-lessons within a period of six months failing which their probation will be extended. Now, after confirmation in the services of the bank, they are eligible for all the perquisites offered for this cadre.

The Junior Associates are eligible for two types of promotions in their whole careers:

In-cadre Promotion

Promotion to Officer cadre

In-cadre promotion:

Those who are desirous of home postings throughout their careers, they can opt for in-cadre promotion in which there is time-bound promotion:

It takes ten years for an assistant to become Senior Assistant. This post carries a special allowance of Rs 1800/- along with the total salary. However, this allowance is not considered for calculation of basic pay.

An assistant will become the Special Assistant after twenty years of service. This post will carry a special allowance of Rs 2500/- and this is also considered for calculation of basic pay.

An assistant will become Senior Special Assistant after thirty years of service. This post will carry a special allowance of Rs 3500/- and this is considered for calculation of basic pay.

Promotion to Officer Cadre:

An assistant can become Trainee Officer after completion of three years of service. For this, he or she has to qualify the JAIIB and CAIIB Examinations from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) apart from clearing the internal written examination and personal interview. Such officers are put on probation for a period of two years. After the probation period, they are either absorbed in the Middle Management Grade (Scale – II) or sent back to Clerical Cadre, based on their confirmatory test and personal interview.

An assistant can become Scale – I Officer in the Junior Management Grade after six years of service in fast track channel or twelve years of service in normal track channel. For fast track promotions, they should be JAIIB and CAIIB qualified and should also clear the written test along with the personal interview.

State Bank of India has a strong meritocratic culture that encourages performance-based growth. Promotion policy of SBI provides better growth opportunities to SBI Clerks as compared to clerks of other nationalized banks. This is the main reason why SBI Clerk is considered as one of the most prestigious jobs in the clerical cadre.

