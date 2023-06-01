PSEB Class 12 Punjabi (Compulsory) Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

Punjab Board Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24: Check Class 12 Syllabus of compulsory Punjabi for the 2023-24 session. Download Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus by PSEB to know to topics prescribed for Class 12 Punjabi Exam 2024.

PSEB Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the subject-wise syllabus for Class 12 for the current academic session. The syllabus defines the content of each subject in a way to help students acquire knowledge in a systematic and comprehensive manner. The syllabus serves as a guide for students to prepare for examinations as it provides a clear understanding of the topics and concepts that are likely to be assessed. By following the syllabus, students can focus their efforts on the relevant areas and allocate their study time effectively. Hence, knowledge of the latest syllabus is a must for students to keep going on the right track while they move toward their annual board exams.

In this article, we have provided the PSEB Class 12 Syllabus of Punjabi subject. The syllabus of Punjabi Compulsory for the current academic session (2023-24) can be downloaded from this article in PDF format. This syllabus outlines the question paper pattern and section-wise division of topics to prepare for the language subject.

The PSEB Class 12 Punjabi (Compulsory) syllabus is divided into five sections as follows:

S. No. Section-wise Syllabus Marks 1 Good Handwriting 05 2 Introduction to Punjabi Culture 26 3 Punjabi language writing skills - Formal letter writing, Summary composition 12 4 Grammar - Proverbs - Order and Sentence Transformation 24 5 Punjabi Literature - Stories and Poems 13 Total 80

Check and download the complete syllabus below.

PSEB Class 12 Punjabi Course Structure 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for PSEB Class 12 Punjabi will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The PSEB Class 12 Punjabi question paper in PSEB Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks. Students will be allowed to complete their paper within a time limit of 3 hours.

Also Check: PSEB Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects

PSEB Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24

Download PDF copy of Class 12th Punjabi PSEB Syllabus fom the following link:

Related: