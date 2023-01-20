PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 439 Graduate/Technician Posts, Check Eligibilty And

PSPCL has invited online application for the 439 Graduate/Technician Posts on its official website. Check PSPCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has published notification for the 439 Graduate Technician posts. Interested and eligible candiates can apply online for these posts on or before 20 March 2023. Out of total 439 vacancies, 106 are for Engineering Graduate Apprentices, 36 for Degree in any disciplines and 297 are for Technician Apprtneice.

Important Date PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 20 March 2023.

Vacancy Details PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Engineering Graduate Apprentice: 106

Degree in Any Stream: 36

Technician Apprentice-297

Eligibility Criteria PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Engineering Graduate Apprentice: Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by statutory University.

Graduate examination of professional bodies.

Graduate of General Streams such as B.A/B.Com, B.Sc etc.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/selection process and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd invites application for graduate and technician apprenticeship for the session 2023-24' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



How To Apply PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

To apply for Apprentice posts, you are required to enroll on the MHRD NATS portal i.e. https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.