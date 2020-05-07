PSSSB FSO Result 2020 Declared @punjabsssb.gov.in, Download PSSSB Food Security Officer Result Here

PSSSB FSO Result 2020: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the result of written test for the post of Food Security Officer (FSO). All such candidates who had appeared in PSSSB FSO Exam 2020 can download PSSSB Food PSSSB FSO Result 2020 from the official website www.punjabsssb.gov.in.

PSSSB FSO Result PDF Link is also given below. The candidates can check the result and marks through the link.

PSSSB FSO Exam was held on 15 March 2020. A total of 3421 candidates were appeared in PSSSB Food Security Officer Exam. The candidates who have obtained the minimum required marks shall be called for further recruitment process.

PSSSB FSO Result PDF Download 2020

How to Download PSSSB FSO Result 2020 ?

Visit the official website of PSSSB i.e. punjabsssb.gov.in Go to ‘ Result of written exam dated 15/03/2020 conducted for the post of Food Safety Officer’, appearing on the homepage under ‘Current News’ Now click on 'Result of Food Safety Officer, given under Notification Tab Click on search button or ctrl+F and search your marks using your registration number or name. Download PSSSB FOOD SAFETY OFFICER Result PDF and take a print out for future use

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) had invited applications for the recruitment of 25 Food Safety Officer Posts, against advertisement number 01/ 2020. Online applications were invited for PSSSB FSO Recruitment 2020 through official website from 20 January 2020. The last date for submitting application was 10 February 2020.