PSSSB Recruitment 2023: 1317 Posts, Application Form OUT, Apply Online, Check Eligibility, Age Limit Here

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 application process has been started by The Subordinate Service Selection Board of the Punjab Government. Candidates can apply online from the official website of the Service Selection Board i.e., sssb.punjab.gov.in.
As many as 1317 posts are to be filled under PSSSB Recruitment 2023. The vacancies have been announced for different posts such as Fireman and Driver/Operator.
The last date to apply for Punjab Fireman Recruitment 2023 is 28th February. Candidates aged between 18 to 37 years can apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2023. Age relaxations will be provided as per the government norms.
A total of 326 Driver/Operator vacancies are to be filled and 991 Fireman posts will be filled. For detailed information, candidates can download the official notification.
PSSSB Recruitment 2023
Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by the Subordinate Service Selection Board of the Punjab Government. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 PDF and visit the official website.
PSSSB Fireman Recruitment 2023
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 is out for 1317 vacancies for different posts. The PSSSB Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Overview
|
PSSSB Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Subordinate Service Selection Board
|
Posts Name
|
Fireman, Driver/Operator
|
Total Vacancies
|
1317
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
28 January, 2023
|
Last Date to Apply
|
28th February
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 1317 vacancies announced under PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification. Download the official notification of PSSSB Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification Important Dates
Candidates can check the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification important dates from the table given below. The PSSSB Recruitment 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Dates
|
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
|
Vacancy Announced
|
28th January, 2023
|
Online Application Begins
|
28th January, 2023
|
Last Date to Apply
|
28th February, 2023
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees
Candidates can fill the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for PSSSB Recruitment 2023. For information on PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - sssb.punjab.gov.in.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General
|
Rs 1000
|
SC / BC / EWS
|
Rs 250
|
ESM & Dependent
|
Rs 200
|
PH/PWD
|
Rs 500
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Details
A total of 1317 vacancies are available under PSSSB Recruitment 2023. The number of vacancies announced for PSSSB Recruitment 2023.is tabulated below
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy
|
Post Name
|
Total Post
|
Fireman
|
991
|
Driver/Operator
|
320
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for PSSSB Recruitment 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.
Candidates can check below the highlights of PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:
The minimum age limit for recruitment is 18 years and maximum age limit is 37 years. For detailed information candidates must visit the official website of PSSSB and read the official notification. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification
|
Post
|
Minimum Qualification
|
Fireman
|
The candidate must have passed class 10th
|
Driver/ Operator
|
The applicant must have passed class 8th and should be possessing a 5 Year old HMV Driving License