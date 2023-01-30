PSSSB Recruitment 2023: 1317 Posts, Application Form OUT, Apply Online, Check Eligibility, Age Limit Here

The Subordinate Service Selection Board of the Punjab Government has released the application form for the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 for different posts of Fireman, Driver or Operator. Candidates can apply online from the official website of the Board. For more information such as application process, Eligibility and age limit candidates can refer to the article below.

As many as 1317 posts are to be filled under PSSSB Recruitment 2023. The vacancies have been announced for different posts such as Fireman and Driver/Operator.

The last date to apply for Punjab Fireman Recruitment 2023 is 28th February. Candidates aged between 18 to 37 years can apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2023. Age relaxations will be provided as per the government norms.

A total of 326 Driver/Operator vacancies are to be filled and 991 Fireman posts will be filled. For detailed information, candidates can download the official notification.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by the Subordinate Service Selection Board of the Punjab Government. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Subordinate Service Selection Board Posts Name Fireman, Driver/Operator Total Vacancies 1317 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on 28 January, 2023 Last Date to Apply 28th February

Candidates can download the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 1317 vacancies announced under PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification. Download the official notification of PSSSB Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Candidates can check the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification important dates from the table given below. The PSSSB Recruitment 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced 28th January, 2023 Online Application Begins 28th January, 2023 Last Date to Apply 28th February, 2023

Candidates can fill the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for PSSSB Recruitment 2023. For information on PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Category Fee General Rs 1000 SC / BC / EWS Rs 250 ESM & Dependent Rs 200 PH/PWD Rs 500



A total of 1317 vacancies are available under PSSSB Recruitment 2023. The number of vacancies announced for PSSSB Recruitment 2023.is tabulated below

Post Name Total Post Fireman 991 Driver/Operator 320

The eligibility criteria for PSSSB Recruitment 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

The minimum age limit for recruitment is 18 years and maximum age limit is 37 years. For detailed information candidates must visit the official website of PSSSB and read the official notification. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

