PSTCL Answer Key 2021 for ALM, ASSA, AE, LDC and Other Released @pstcl.org, Download Link Here

PSTCL Answer Key 2021 for the post of ALM, ASSA, Assistant Engineer/ OT (Electrical, Civil), Account Officer, Assistant Manager, Divisional Accountant, JE, LDC and Telephone Mechanic available on pstcl.org. Check Download Link.

PSTCL Answer Key 2021: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ) has uploaded the answer key of online exam for the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM), Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA), Assistant Engineer/ OT (Electrical, Civil), Account Officer, Assistant Manager, Divisional Accountant, Junior Engineer, Lower Divisional Clerk and Telephone Mechanic. Candidates can download PSTCL Answer Key 2021 from the official website - pstcl.org.

PSTCL Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download PSTCL ALM Answer Key and other through the link below:

PSTCL Answer Key Link for 11/2021



PSTCL Answer Key Link for 10/2021

How to Download PSTCL Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of PSTCL i.e. pstcl.org

Click on the link ‘Click here for filing objections regarding answer key for post Advertised against CRA-11/2021’ or ‘Click here for filing objections regarding answer key for post Advertised against CRA-10/2021’

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download PSTCL JE Answer Key and Other

A total of 501 vacancies are notified of which 350 are for ALM Posts, 150 for ASSA and 1 for Architect Posts, against advertisement 11/2021 and 490 vacancies for AE, JE, AO, AM, DA, LDC and Telephone Mechanic, against advertisement number 10/2021.