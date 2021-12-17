Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PSTET Admit Card 2021 to release today @pstet.pseb.ac.in, Exam on 24 December

PSTET Admit Card 2021 will be releasing today.i.e.pstet.pseb.ac.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, Easy Steps to Download, Exam Scheme and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 13:18 IST
PSTET Admit Card
PSTET Admit Card

PSTET Admit Card 2021 is likely to be released today by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT. The candidates who applied for PSTET 2021 will be able to download their admit cards from today onwards at pstet.pseb.ac.in.

As per schedule, the exam is scheduled to be held on 24 December 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards by using their name and roll number, exam center name, and address on the official website. The direct link to the admit card will be provided in due course of time.

How to Download PSTET Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of  Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET at pseb.ac.in.
  2. Click on ‘Latest Announcement’.
  3. Then, click on ‘Admit Card’.
  4. It will redirect you to the newpage.
  5. Now, click on ‘PSTET Admit Card 2021’ download link.
  6. Enter user id, password and other login credentials and click on submit button.
  7. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  8. Download PSTET Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

PSTET Scheme

There will be two papers of the TET. Paper, I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II). All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking.

Paper I (for classes I to V); No. of MCQs – 150; Duration of examination: one-and-a-half hours

Structure and Content (All Compulsory)

Child Development and Pedagogy

30 MCQs

30 Marks

 

Language I

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Language 2

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Mathematics

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Environmental Studies

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Paper-II (for classes VI to VIII); No. of MCQs – 150;

Duration of examination: one-and-a-half hours

Structure and Content (All Compulsory)

Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

 

Language I (Compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Language 2 (Compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

For Mathematics and Science teacher : Mathematics and Science

60 MCQs

1 Mark each

Social studies teacher

60 MCQs

1 Mark each

 

FAQ

What is the exam scheme for PSTET 2021?

There will be two papers of the TET. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

What is the release date for PSTET 2021 Admit Card?

17 December 2021.

What is the exam date for PSTET 2021?

The exam is scheduled to be held on 24 December 2021 at various exam centres.
