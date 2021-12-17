PSTET Admit Card 2021 to release today @pstet.pseb.ac.in, Exam on 24 December

PSTET Admit Card 2021 is likely to be released today by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT. The candidates who applied for PSTET 2021 will be able to download their admit cards from today onwards at pstet.pseb.ac.in.

As per schedule, the exam is scheduled to be held on 24 December 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards by using their name and roll number, exam center name, and address on the official website. The direct link to the admit card will be provided in due course of time.

How to Download PSTET Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET at pseb.ac.in. Click on ‘Latest Announcement’. Then, click on ‘Admit Card’. It will redirect you to the newpage. Now, click on ‘PSTET Admit Card 2021’ download link. Enter user id, password and other login credentials and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download PSTET Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download PSTET Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

PSTET Scheme

There will be two papers of the TET. Paper, I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II). All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking.

Paper I (for classes I to V); No. of MCQs – 150; Duration of examination: one-and-a-half hours

Structure and Content (All Compulsory)

Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language I 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language 2 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics 30 MCQs 30 Marks Environmental Studies 30 MCQs 30 Marks

Paper-II (for classes VI to VIII); No. of MCQs – 150;

Duration of examination: one-and-a-half hours

Structure and Content (All Compulsory)