PU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Punjab University Result at puchd.ac.in

PU Result 2023 OUT: Panjab University (PU) declared the main results of the various UG and PG courses like M.Com, BE (Chemical) with MBA, ME (Chemical), BHM, B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing, and M.Sc (Honours) Mathematics on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Panjab University result.

Direct link to download PU Result 2023 PDF here.
PU Result 2023 OUT: Panjab University has recently released the main results for various UG and PG courses like M.Com, BE (Chemical) with MBA, ME (Chemical), BHM, B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing, and M.Sc (Honours) Mathematics. Panjab University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- puchd.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Punjab University result 2023 by their number.

PU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Panjab University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Panjab University results 2023 on the official exam portal of the University- puchd.ac.in. 

Panjab University Results 2023

Click here

How to Download Panjab University Result 2023.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses like M.Com, BE (Chemical) with MBA, ME (Chemical), BHM, B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing, M.Sc (Honours) Mathematics and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the PU result PDF 2023. 

Shiv Khera

Step 1: Visit the official website- puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and click on ‘Results’.

Step 3: Select the program and click on your course.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download PU Result PDF

Check here the direct link for PU Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

B.E (Chemical) 6th Semester

20-Nov-2023

Click here

Certificate Course in Yoga & Meditation (Six Months)

20-Nov-2023

Click here

Post Graduate Diploma Women Studies 2nd Semester

20-Nov-2023

Click here

Pre Ph.D Course Work Exam Conducted by Department of UIPS

20-Nov-2023

Click here

Pre Ph.D Course Work in Fashion & Lifestyle Technology

20-Nov-2023

Click here

M.Com 2nd Semester

17-Nov-2023

Click here

BE (Chemical) with MBA 5th Semester

15-Nov-2023

Click here

BE (Chemical) with MBA 6th Semester

15-Nov-2023

Click here

ME (Chemical) 2nd Semester

15-Nov-2023

Click here

BE (Chemical) with MBA 9th Semester

15-Nov-2023

Click here

BHM 2nd Semester

14-Nov-2023

Click here

B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing 1st Semester

14-Nov-2023

Click here

BHM 4th Semester

14-Nov-2023

Click here

M.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing 3rd Semester

14-Nov-2023

Click here

Panjab University: Highlights

Panjab University (PU) is located in Chandigarh. It was established in the year 1882. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Panjab University: Highlights

University Name

Panjab University 

Established

1882

Location

Chandigarh

PU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Related Categories

