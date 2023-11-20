PU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Punjab University Result at puchd.ac.in

PU Result 2023 OUT: Panjab University has recently released the main results for various UG and PG courses like M.Com, BE (Chemical) with MBA, ME (Chemical), BHM, B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing, and M.Sc (Honours) Mathematics. Panjab University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- puchd.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Punjab University result 2023 by their number.
PU Results 2023
As per the latest update, Panjab University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Panjab University results 2023 on the official exam portal of the University- puchd.ac.in.
Panjab University Results 2023
How to Download Panjab University Result 2023.
Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses like M.Com, BE (Chemical) with MBA, ME (Chemical), BHM, B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing, M.Sc (Honours) Mathematics and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the PU result PDF 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website- puchd.ac.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and click on ‘Results’.
Step 3: Select the program and click on your course.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download PU Result PDF
Check here the direct link for PU Results for various examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
B.E (Chemical) 6th Semester
20-Nov-2023
Certificate Course in Yoga & Meditation (Six Months)
20-Nov-2023
Post Graduate Diploma Women Studies 2nd Semester
20-Nov-2023
Pre Ph.D Course Work Exam Conducted by Department of UIPS
20-Nov-2023
Pre Ph.D Course Work in Fashion & Lifestyle Technology
20-Nov-2023
M.Com 2nd Semester
17-Nov-2023
BE (Chemical) with MBA 5th Semester
15-Nov-2023
BE (Chemical) with MBA 6th Semester
15-Nov-2023
ME (Chemical) 2nd Semester
15-Nov-2023
BE (Chemical) with MBA 9th Semester
15-Nov-2023
BHM 2nd Semester
14-Nov-2023
B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing 1st Semester
14-Nov-2023
BHM 4th Semester
14-Nov-2023
M.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing 3rd Semester
14-Nov-2023
Panjab University: Highlights
Panjab University (PU) is located in Chandigarh. It was established in the year 1882. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
PU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
Panjab University: Highlights
University Name
Panjab University
Established
1882
Location
Chandigarh
PU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed