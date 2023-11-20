PU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Punjab University Result at puchd.ac.in

PU Result 2023 OUT: Panjab University (PU) declared the main results of the various UG and PG courses like M.Com, BE (Chemical) with MBA, ME (Chemical), BHM, B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing, and M.Sc (Honours) Mathematics on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Panjab University result.

PU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Panjab University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Panjab University results 2023 on the official exam portal of the University- puchd.ac.in.

Panjab University Results 2023 Click here

How to Download Panjab University Result 2023.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses like M.Com, BE (Chemical) with MBA, ME (Chemical), BHM, B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics & Computing, M.Sc (Honours) Mathematics and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the PU result PDF 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and click on ‘Results’.

Step 3: Select the program and click on your course.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download PU Result PDF

Check here the direct link for PU Results for various examinations.

Panjab University: Highlights

Panjab University (PU) is located in Chandigarh. It was established in the year 1882. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.