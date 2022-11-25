Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Answer Key 2022: Submit Objection From 27 Nov @sssc.gov.in

Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Answer Key 2022: Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk released the answer key of the exam eld for Clerk Posts at sssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the download link here.

Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Answer Key 2022: Punjab and Haryana Court released an important notice regarding the answer key of the online exam for Clerk Posts. According to the notice, Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Answer Key will be uploaded on the website of the Punjab and Haryana Court i.e. sssc.gov.in.

The candidates can also submit their objections, if any, through online mode on the official website. The said link will be available for uploading Objections from 27 November 2022 at 09:00 AM till 29 November 2022 upto 09:00 AM. A nominal non-refundable fee of Rs. 25/- per objection will be charged. An objection must be supported by appropriate reasons and proof thereof and the candidate will mention the proposed correct answer, failing which such objection will not be considered.

How to Download Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the website of the Punjab and Haryana - sssc.gov.in and go to 'Clerk (Subordinate Court of Haryana)' Click on the answer key link available on the official website Enter your details Download the SSSB Clerk Answer Key

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Exam was conducted on 22 November 2022 to 24 November 2022 in the State of Punjab, Haryana, U.T of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi NCR.

The result shall be announced after checking all the objections. Candidates who qualify the test will be called for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) i.e. to access the proficiency of candidates in the operation of computers, which is mandatory. Marks obtained in Computer Proficiency Test would not be counted in

determining the final merit as this test is only of qualifying nature.