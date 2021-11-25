Punjab and Sind Bank Hiring for 40 IT, Risk Manager posts, Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit and Online Link Here

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021: Punjab and Sind Bank has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Risk Manager and IT Manager in MMGS 3 & MMGS 2 in the Bank. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 28 November 2021. The application link is given below. This drive is being done to recruit 40 vacancies.

According to the notice, the bank will not conduct PET for recruitment to the post of MMGS-III and MMGS-II due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The willing candidates can go through this article to know eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limit, work experience, and other details.

How to apply for Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021?

Visit the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank.i.e. punjabandsindbank.co.in. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab available on the homepage. Click on the notification that reads ‘RECRUITMENT FOR THE POSTS OF RISK MANAGER IN SMGS-IV & MMGS-III AND IT MANAGERS IN MMGS-III & MMGS-II’ under click here to Apply. Enter all your details and proceed application. Upload your documents, pay the application fee and submit the form. Take a printout of the application for future reference.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 28 November 2021

Last date for receipt of hard copy of online application with enclosures: 8 December 2021

Details of further process: will be informed separately

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Risk Manager (SMGS - IV) - 1 Post

Risk Manager (MMGS - 3) - 2 Posts

IT Manager (MMGS - 3) - 13 Posts

IT Manager (MMGS - 2) - 24 Posts

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Risk Manager (SMGS - IV) - The candidate must be graduate in any discipline with aggregate 60% marks or equivalent in CGPA and Post Graduate in Mathematics/Statistics/Economics/Risk Management or MBA in Finance/Banking/Risk/Management or PG Diploma in Finance/Banking/Risk Management with aggregate 60% Marks or equivalent in CGPA or completed professional courses CA/ICWA/CS.

Risk Manager (MMGS - 3) - The candidate must be graduate in any discipline with aggregate 60% marks or equivalent in CGPA or MBA in Finance/Banking/Risk/Management or PG Diploma in Finance/Banking/Risk Management with aggregate 60% Marks or equivalent in CGPA or completed professional courses CA/ICWA/CS.

IT Manager (MMGS - 3, MMGS - 2) - B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Risk Manager (SMGS - IV) - 30 to 40 years

Risk Manager (MMGS - 3), IT Manager (MMGS - 3), IT Manager (MMGS - 2) - 25 to 35 years

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 177 (including IGST)

All others: Rs. 1003/- (including IGST)

