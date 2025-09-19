Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 190 Credit and Agriculture Manager Posts - Apply Online at punjabandsind bank in

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: The Punjab and Sind Bank has released the notification for the recruitment of Specialist officers as Credit Managet and Agriculture Manager. Interested candidates can apply online between September 19 and October 10, 2025.
Candidates applying for the announced vacancies must have completed graduation in the respective discipline as per the post the candidate is applying for. also the candidate must be in the age group of 23 and 35 years. Candidates must read out the official notification pdf, which contains eligibility criteria, selection process and application fees
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025 OUT
The Punjab and Sind Bank has officially released the Credit Manager and Agriculture Manager Recruitment Notification PDF for 190 vacancies. The notification was released at punjabandsind.bank.in and the online application process started on September 19, 2025. The Punjab and Sind Bank apply online link is active and candidates must submit the application form on or before October 10, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and selection process before applying.
Punjab and Sind Bank Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates applying for the announced vacancies in Punjab and Sind Bank 2025 must read the official notification, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Punjab and Sind Bank Notification 2025 PDF.
|
Punjab and Sind Bank Notification 2025
Punjab and Sind Bank Notification 2025: Overview
The Punjab and Sind Bank Notification 2025 has been released at punjabandsind.bank.in. Interested candidates can apply online between September 19 and October 10, 2025. Check the table below for Punjab and Sind Bank Notification 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Punjab and Sind Bank
|
Posts Available
|
Credit Manager
Agriculture Field Officer
|
Application Start Date
|
September 19, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
October 10, 2025
|
Number of Vacancy
|
190
|
Job Location
|
Pan India
|
Official Website
|
punjabandsind.bank.in
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying online for Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Age Limit
- Minimum age - 23
- Maximum age - 35
Educational Qualification
|
Post and Grade
|
Educational Qualification
|
Post-basic qualification work experience
|
Credit Manager in MMGS II
|
Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years. (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD). OR Professional qualification like CA/CMA/CFA/MBA(Finance) from a recognized University /Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies
|
Minimum three years of post-qualification experience as Branch manager / credit appraiser or processor in Scheduled commercial bank.
|
Agriculture Manager in MMGS II
|
A Bachelor’s Degree (Graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agriculture Engineering/ Pisciculture from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India (or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government) with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years. (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD).
|
Minimum three years of post-qualification experience (in the relevant field) as an officer in any Scheduled commercial bank.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation