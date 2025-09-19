Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 190 Credit and Agriculture Manager Posts - Apply Online at punjabandsind bank in

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: The Punjab and Sind Bank has released the notification for the recruitment of Specialist officers as Credit Managet and Agriculture Manager. Interested candidates can apply online between September 19 and October 10, 2025.

Candidates applying for the announced vacancies must have completed graduation in the respective discipline as per the post the candidate is applying for. also the candidate must be in the age group of 23 and 35 years. Candidates must read out the official notification pdf, which contains eligibility criteria, selection process and application fees

The Punjab and Sind Bank has officially released the Credit Manager and Agriculture Manager Recruitment Notification PDF for 190 vacancies. The notification was released at punjabandsind.bank.in and the online application process started on September 19, 2025. The Punjab and Sind Bank apply online link is active and candidates must submit the application form on or before October 10, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and selection process before applying.