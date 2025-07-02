Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Punjabi Elective Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has issued the revised Class 12 Punjabi Elective syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. Those students who are looking for Punjabi Elective syllabus can refer this article, a free downloadable PDF is available here.

Simran Akhouri
BySimran Akhouri
Jul 3, 2025, 17:37 IST
Download the PSEB punjabi elective syllabus PDF
Download the PSEB punjabi elective syllabus PDF

Success in board examinations, particularly in a nuanced subject like Punjabi Elective, hinges on a deep understanding and consistent review of the syllabus. This holds true for all subjects. This article provides a comprehensive guide to the updated Punjabi Elective curriculum, offering clarity and assistance to students. To further support their learning, a free PDF of the complete syllabus is available here, ensuring convenient access to this vital information. This effort aims to streamline the preparation process, allowing students to approach the subject with increased confidence and a clear grasp of its core principles. By diligently studying the revised syllabus, students can efficiently structure their studies, allocate time to key topics, and devote sufficient attention to challenging areas, ultimately enhancing their performance in the board examinations.

PSEB Class 12th Punjabi Elective Syllabus 2025-26

Below is the class 12th punjabi elective syllabus released by the Punjab Board on the official website. Students can refer the syllabus below.

pe


PSEB Class 12th Punjabi Elective Marks Distribution

Structure

Marks

Theory

80

Practical

20

Total

100

Punjabi Elective Class 12th Syllabus Download 

PBSE Class 12th Punjabi Elective Syllabus 2025 PDF- Download Here

For more subjectwise syllabus check Punjab Board 12th Syllabus 2025-26: Download PSEB Class 12 Syllabus PDF Subject-wise

 

 

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News