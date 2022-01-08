JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 4161 vacancies @educationrecruitmentboard.com

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released at educationrecruitmentboard.com for 4161 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 8, 2022 20:58 IST
Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022
Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Punjab Education Department has released for recruitment to the various posts in Master Cadre Posts on the official website of educationrecruitmentboard.com. A total of 4161 vacancies have been notified. The online process for the same has been started from today onwards. i.e. 8 January 2022. The last date for submitting the applications is 30 January 2022. The candidates can go through the qualification details, selection criteria, and other details about the recruitment below. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 8 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 January 2022

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Master Cadre Posts – 4161 Posts

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Master Cadre Posts – Graduation with B.Ed. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink for details. 

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 8 January to 30 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2021 Online Application

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General - Rs. 1000/-
  • Reserve Category - Rs. 500/-

 

 

 

 

FAQ

What is the age limit required for Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022?

18 to 37 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022?

Graduation with B.Ed. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink for details.

What is the last date for Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022?

30 January 2022.

What is the starting date for Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022?

8 January 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022?

4161.
