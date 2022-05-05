Punjab Govt Jobs 2022: 26454 Vacancies to be recruited in Various Depts, Check How to apply Here

The Punjab Government has announced that a total of 26454 vacancies are to be recruited in various different departments. Candidates will be able to submit applications online. Check details here.

Punjab Govt Jobs 2022: The Government of Punjab has approved a total of 26454 vacancies in different departments. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website. The State Government has claimed that another promise has been done within 50 days of the swearing-in ceremony. 26454 vacancies for the youth have been taken out for various posts in 25 govt. departments include Agriculture, Excise and Taxation, Animal Husbandry etc.

To apply under the above-mentioned organisations, the address link of the website will be provided on the official website. Candidates should note that this decision of recruiting 26000+ vacancies has been taken in the cabinet meeting held under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann. The cabinet has also directed the departments to ensure transparent, fair and time-bound recruitment. Along with this, it has also been decided that interviews will not be conducted for Group C posts.

A spokesperson of PMO Stated that the cabinet has given a green signal for recruitment to the post of Group A, B & C for 26000+ vacancies. This decision s in line with CM Bhagwant Mann's promise to provide 25000 vacancies in the State, once APP government is formed in the State. Home Affairs, School Education, Health, Electricity and Technical Education are the major departments, where the vacant posts will be filled, said a spokesperson.