Punjab & Haryana High Court CPT Date 2020 Announced for Clerk Posts @sssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Date 2020: Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) has announced the date for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for Clerk Posts on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for Clerk Posts can check the CPT schedule from the official website-www.sssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the SSSC, the Computer Proficiency Test for the posts of Clerk in Subordinate Courts of Haryana will be held tentatively on 21.11.2020, 05.12.2020 & 19.12.2020. The date 07.01.2021 has been tentatively fixed as reserved date by the SSSC.

Candidates who have qualified for the Computer Proficiency Test for the Clerk posts should note that the Admit cards indicating the date, time, and venue of the examination will be uploaded in due course on the official website www.sssc.gov.in. Pattern for the Computer Proficiency Test will remain same as mentioned earlier in Notice No. 327/S.S.S.C. dated 24.02.2020.

Notification further says that the dates for the Computer Proficiency Test are tentative and the same may be changed as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India and respective State Governments from time to time.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Computer Proficiency Test can check the details of the CPT with the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Punjab & Haryana High Court CPT Date 2020 for Clerk Posts





How to Download: Punjab & Haryana High Court CPT Date 2020 for Clerk Posts