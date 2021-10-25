Punjab Markfed Admit Card 2021 Out: Download @markfedpunjab.com

Punjab Markfed Admit Card 2021 has been released by Punjab State Cooperative Supply & Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED) for the post of Salesman, Assistant Field Officer, Assistant Accountant,Dy. Chief Account Officer and Sr. Accounts Officer. Check Download Link.

Punjab Markfed Admit Card 2021: Punjab State Cooperative Supply & Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED), Punjab has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Salesman, Assistant Field Officer, Assistant Accountant,Dy. Chief Account Officer and Sr. Accounts Officer. Candidates can download Markfed Admit Card from the official website - markfedpunjab.com. Punjab Markfed Admit Card Link is also provided below:

Punjab Markfed Admit Card Download Link



The exam is scheduled to be held on 30 and 31 October 2021. The candidates should carry their admit card along with self attested additional photograph (not more than three months old) pasted on the E-Admit card, Duly filled in Self Declaration Undertaking, Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) and a Personal transparent water bottle. The ID Proof should be one of the following documents – Driving License / Voter ID card / Passport / PAN card / Aadhaar Card (original print out with clear image of the face). All other ID / Photocopies of IDs even if attested / scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid ID Proof.

Punjab Markfed Exam Schedule PDF

Punjab Markfed Exam Pattern:

There will be 100 objective type questions in two parts - Part A comprises of 60 MCQs and Part B comprises of 40 multiple choice answer type questions.

The exam will be of maximum of 100 marks.

The duration of the exam will be of 1½ hours (90 minutes) duration.

The question paper will have (questions) in ENGLISH except the PUNJABI language content.There will be four alternatives for the answers to every question.

For each wrong answer, one fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If it is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

How to Download Punjab Markfed Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - markfedpunjab.com

Visit the ‘Recruitment’Tab

Click on ‘Download Admit Card’

A new page will be opened where you are required to login using your ‘Username’ and ‘Password’

Download Markfed Punjab Admit Card 2021

If any candidate is unable to download the E-Admit card from the concerned website, he/she must contact through email ID ehelpdesk2@gmail.com mentioning his/her registration number of application.