Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply Online Now for 2340 Vacancies in Technical Cadre

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: There is a good news for the candidates who are preparing for Punjab Police Recruitment. Punjab Police has invited applications for the 2340 Vacancies in Technical Cadre. The application process for the above posts has started from 9th September 2021 and the last date of submitting the online application forms are 29th September 2021. Interested candidates can check the complete details by visiting the official website of Punjab Police.i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in.

Eligible candidates are to be selected for these posts in Punjab Police through direct recruitment process. The age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years and not more than 28 years. However, there is a provision of relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories of the state. The candidates can refer to this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience and other details of the recruitment.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 9 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 29 September 2021

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Constable- 2340 Posts

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university or its equivalent in any of the disciplines. Candidates must have passed the Matriculation exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects, or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language as per the notification. The candidates can refer to the hyperlink of the official notification for more details.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 28 (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 29 September 2021. The candidates can refer to the provided hyperlinks for more details.