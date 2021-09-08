Punjab Police Head Constable Admit Card 2021 Updates: Exam From 11 September, Login @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police is conducting the computer based exam for the post of Head Constable (Investigation Cadre) from 11 September to 20 September 2021. Check Admit Card Updates Here.

Candidate who have applied for Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 can check their Punjab Police HC Admit Card Status and Updates on the official website of Punjab Police i.e. - punjabpolice.gov.in or https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021.

Punjab Police Login Link is given below. They are required to login into their account.

Punjab Police Head Constable Login Link

The candidates should carry the hard copy of Punjab Police Head Constable Call Letter alongwith a alongwith a prescribed Photo Identity Proof (Indian Driving License, PAN Card, Voter Identity Card, Indian Passport, Adhar Card), for entry to the venue of the Computer Based Test.

Punjab Police Head Constable Exam Pattern

The online exam consists of 2 papers:

Paper-1 - General Awareness Indian Constitution (50 Qs), Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Skills (30 Qs) and Punjabi Language (20Qs) Paper 2 - Logical & Analytical Reasoning (50Qs), Digital Literacy & Computer Awareness (30 Qs) and English Language (20 Qs)

Each paper will be of 400 marks and 1 mark per question.

The duration of the exam is 2 hours.

The Question Papers shall be bilingual viz. in Punjab Police Head Constable (Investigation Cadre) Recruitment – 2021 Advertisement Page 7 of 16 Punjabi and English. In case of any ambiguity regarding any question or answer,options thereof, the interpretation drawn based on English version shall prevail.

There will be negative marking of 25% of the marks.

Those who qualify in the online exam shall appear for Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST)

How to Download Punjab Police Head Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in and click on ‘Recruitment’ Link, given at the right side of the homepage A new page will open where you are required to click on 'RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF HEAD CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE' Now, go to ‘Login Tab’ Provide your ‘Application No./Login ID’ and ‘Password’ Download Punjab Police HC Admit Card 2021

The candidates will be required to download the admit card for both the papers.

Punjab police is conducting the exam for recruitment of 787 Head Constable (HC) (except for the vacancies against the sports quota, which shall be filled separately) in the Investigation Cadre of Punjab Police