Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 for 1191 Intelligent Assistant and Constable Posts, Apply Online @punjabpolice.gov.in till 16 August

Punjab Police hiring 1191 Intelligence Assistant (in The Rank of Constable) in Intelligence Cadre of Punjab Police and Constable In Punjab Police Investigation Cadre (PBI). Details Here

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab Police has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Intelligence Assistant (in The Rank of Constable) in Intelligence Cadre of Punjab Police and Constable In Punjab Police Investigation Cadre (PBI) on punjabpolice.gov.in. Eligible candidates who are interested to serve in the Punjab Police can apply from 26 July 2021 to 16 August 2021 on https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021.

A total of 1191 vacancies are available of which 794 are Intelligent Assistant Posts and 362 vacancies are for the post of Constable. The recruitment for these vacancies will be done through a Common Application Form (CAF) and Computer Based Test (CBT) process followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test(PST) with specified qualifying parameters.

Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, salary, physical eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, selection process, selection process, application fee below:

Punjab Police Recruitment Notification

Punjab Police Online Application Link

Punjab Police Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 26 July 2021 at 9 PM Last Date of Application - 16 August 2021

Punjab Police Vacancy Details

Intelligence Assistant - 794 Posts Constable - 362 Posts

Punjab Police Intelligent Assistant and Constable Salary

The pay for the post of Constable has been fixed at Rs. 19,900/- (minimum pay admissible) at Level 2 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix on the recommendations of in-house committee Punjab Police Constable: Intelligence and Investigation Cadre-2021

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Police Intelligent Assistant and Constable



Educational Qualification:

Intelligence Assistant (Intelligence cadre) Candidate should be a) a graduate from a recognized University or Institution, as the case may be, provided that such candidate shall also possess an ‘O’ Level Certificate of Information Technology from National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology(NIELIT) (earlier called as DOEACC); OR a Graduate from a recognized University or Institution with Punjab Police Constable: Intelligence and Investigation Cadre-2021 Computer Science; or Computer Applications; or Information Technology as one of the elective subjects during the entire duration of graduation; OR c) B.Sc/B.Tech/BE in Information Technology; or Computer Science; or Computer Engineering; or Computer Science & Engineering; or Information Systems; or Computer Networking; or Data Science; or Software Engineering; or BCA; or Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications from a recognized University or Institution Constable (Investigation Cadre) - Candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university, or its equivalent

Punjab Police Age Limit:

21 to 28 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police Intelligent Assistant and Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stage I - Computer Based Test (CBT) consists of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) Paper to be conducted

Stage II: (i) Document Scrutiny (ii) Physical Measurement Test (PMT) (iii) Physical Screening Test (PST)

How to Apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to apply through online mode on https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 into two steps:

Fill Application Form Fee Payment

Application Fee:

General - 1000

Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM - 400

SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only - 550

Economically Weaker Sections(EWS) - 550