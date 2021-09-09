Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 2607 for Constable and SI Posts @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police is hiring 2607 Constable and Sub Inspector (SI). Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy details selection process, application fee here

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab Police has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable and Sub Inspector (SI). Online Applications are invited from Technically qualified candidates from 09 September to 29 September 2021 on official website - punjabpolice.gov.in.

A total of 2340 vacancies are available for Constables and 267 vacancies for Sub Inspectors in the Technical and Support Services Cadre of Punjab Police by way of direct recruitment.

Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy details selection process, application fee below by scrolling down:

Punjab Police Constable Notification

Punjab Police SI Notification

Punjab Police Online Application Link

Punjab Police Important Dates

Starting Date of Application -09 September 2021 at 9 PM

Last Date of Application - 29 September 2021

Punjab Police Vacancy Details

Information Technology Services (IT)

Domain & Specialization/ Function Sub Inspector Constable Cyber Security 05 25 Geographical Information System (GIS) 04 10 Data Mining 08 22 OSINT Analysis 15 25 Network Management 12 85 Data Analytics 30 505 Wireless & Telecommunications 05 150 Website Administration 02 10 Computer / Digital Forensic Analysis 12 12 System Administration 15 120 Programming / Coding 28 100 Database Administration 15 100 IT Support 05 118 Cyber Crime 05 100 Sub Total 161 1382

Domain & Specialization/ Function Sub Inspector Constable Community & Victim Support and Counselling Services Community & Victim Support 27 382 Community Counselling 12 38 Forensic Sciences (FS) Forensic Analysis 27 81 Computer / Digital Forensic Analysis 12* 12* Human Resource Management Human Resource Management 40 60 Legal Services Legal Support | – 382 Road Safety and Regulation Road Safety and Regulation … 15 Sub Total 118 958 Total Vacancies (*The number of candidates at* are counted only once in total) 267 Sis 2340 Constables

Punjab Police Salary:

Constable - Rs. 19,900/- SI - Rs. 35400/-

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Police Constable and SI

Educational Qualification: Constable - Bachelors (Minimum 3 years)/ Masters (Minimum 2 years) in concerned domain. SI - Bachelors (Minimum 3 years)/ Masters (Minimum 2 years) in concerned domain.

Punjab Police Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police Constable and SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase-I (Test 1 and Test 2)

Test 1 [Computer Based Test] - 100 Marks

Test 2 [Computer Based Test] - 100 Marks

Phase-II (Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Document Scrutiny)

Final Merit List: A final merit list shall be prepared after the Medical based on the Selection List. For this purpose, the names of the candidates who are not declared fit for Service after the Medical shall be removed from the Selection List and those vacancies shall be left unfilled and carried forward to the next recruitment

How to Apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to apply through online mode on https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 into two steps:

1.Fill Application Form

2.Fee Payment

Application Fee: