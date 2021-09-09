Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 2607 for Constable and SI Posts @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab Police has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable and Sub Inspector (SI). Online Applications are invited from Technically qualified candidates from 09 September to 29 September 2021 on official website - punjabpolice.gov.in.
A total of 2340 vacancies are available for Constables and 267 vacancies for Sub Inspectors in the Technical and Support Services Cadre of Punjab Police by way of direct recruitment.
Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy details selection process, application fee below by scrolling down:
Punjab Police Constable Notification
Punjab Police Online Application Link
Punjab Police Important Dates
Starting Date of Application -09 September 2021 at 9 PM
Last Date of Application - 29 September 2021
Punjab Police Vacancy Details
Information Technology Services (IT)
|
Domain & Specialization/ Function
|
Sub Inspector
|
Constable
|
Cyber Security
|
05
|
25
|
Geographical Information System (GIS)
|
04
|
10
|
Data Mining
|
08
|
22
|
OSINT Analysis
|
15
|
25
|
Network Management
|
12
|
85
|
Data Analytics
|
30
|
505
|
Wireless & Telecommunications
|
05
|
150
|
Website Administration
|
02
|
10
|
Computer / Digital Forensic Analysis
|
12
|
12
|
System Administration
|
15
|
120
|
Programming / Coding
|
28
|
100
|
Database Administration
|
15
|
100
|
IT Support
|
05
|
118
|
Cyber Crime
|
05
|
100
|
Sub Total
|
161
|
1382
|
Domain & Specialization/ Function
|
Sub Inspector
|
Constable
|
Community & Victim Support and Counselling Services
|
Community & Victim Support
|
27
|
382
|
Community Counselling
|
12
|
38
|
Forensic Sciences (FS)
|
Forensic Analysis
|
27
|
81
|
Computer / Digital Forensic Analysis
|
12*
|
12*
|
Human Resource Management
|
Human Resource Management
|
40
|
60
|
Legal Services
|
Legal Support |
|
–
|
382
|
Road Safety and Regulation
|
Road Safety and Regulation
|
…
|
15
|
Sub Total
|
118
|
958
|
Total Vacancies
(*The number of candidates at* are counted only once in total)
|
267
Sis
|
2340
Constables
Punjab Police Salary:
- Constable - Rs. 19,900/-
- SI - Rs. 35400/-
Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Police Constable and SI
- Educational Qualification:
- Constable - Bachelors (Minimum 3 years)/ Masters (Minimum 2 years) in concerned domain.
- SI - Bachelors (Minimum 3 years)/ Masters (Minimum 2 years) in concerned domain.
Punjab Police Age Limit:
18 to 28 years
Selection Process for Punjab Police Constable and SI Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
Phase-I (Test 1 and Test 2)
Test 1 [Computer Based Test] - 100 Marks
Test 2 [Computer Based Test] - 100 Marks
Phase-II (Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Document Scrutiny)
Final Merit List: A final merit list shall be prepared after the Medical based on the Selection List. For this purpose, the names of the candidates who are not declared fit for Service after the Medical shall be removed from the Selection List and those vacancies shall be left unfilled and carried forward to the next recruitment
How to Apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates are required to apply through online mode on https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 into two steps:
1.Fill Application Form
2.Fee Payment
Application Fee:
- General - Rs. 1500/-
- SC/ ST/ BC - Rs. 800/-
- EWS - Rs. 800/-
- Ex-Servicemen/ Lineal Descendants - Rs. 700/-