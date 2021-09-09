Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 2607 for Constable and SI Posts @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police is hiring 2607 Constable and Sub Inspector (SI). Check educational qualification, age limit, salary,  vacancy details selection process, application fee here

Created On: Sep 9, 2021 12:34 IST
Punjab Police Recruitment 2021
Punjab Police Recruitment 2021

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab Police has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable and Sub Inspector (SI). Online Applications are invited from Technically qualified candidates from 09 September to 29 September 2021 on official website - punjabpolice.gov.in.

A total of 2340 vacancies are available for Constables and 267 vacancies for Sub Inspectors in the Technical and Support Services Cadre of Punjab Police by way of direct recruitment.

Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, salary,  vacancy details selection process, application fee below by scrolling down:

Punjab Police Constable Notification

Punjab Police SI Notification

Punjab Police Online Application Link

Punjab Police Important Dates

Starting Date of Application -09 September 2021 at 9 PM

Last Date of Application - 29 September 2021

Punjab Police Vacancy Details

Information Technology Services (IT)

Domain & Specialization/ Function

Sub Inspector

Constable

Cyber Security

05

25

Geographical Information System (GIS)

04

10

Data Mining

08

22

OSINT Analysis

15

25

Network Management

12

85

Data Analytics

30

505

Wireless & Telecommunications

05

150

Website Administration

02

10

Computer / Digital Forensic Analysis

12

12

System Administration

15

120

Programming / Coding

28

100

Database Administration

15

100

IT Support

05

118

Cyber Crime

05

100

Sub Total

161

1382

 

Domain & Specialization/ Function

Sub Inspector

Constable

Community & Victim Support and Counselling Services

Community & Victim Support

27

382

Community Counselling

12

38

Forensic Sciences (FS)

Forensic Analysis

27

81

Computer / Digital Forensic Analysis

12*

12*

Human Resource Management

Human Resource Management

40

60

Legal Services

Legal Support |

382

Road Safety and Regulation

Road Safety and Regulation

15

Sub Total

118

958

Total Vacancies

(*The number of candidates at* are counted only once in total)

267

Sis

2340

Constables

Punjab Police Salary:

  1. Constable - Rs. 19,900/-
  2. SI - Rs. 35400/-

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Police Constable and SI

  1. Educational Qualification:
  2. Constable - Bachelors (Minimum 3 years)/ Masters (Minimum 2 years) in concerned domain.
  3. SI - Bachelors (Minimum 3 years)/ Masters (Minimum 2 years) in concerned domain.

Punjab Police Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police Constable and SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase-I (Test 1 and Test 2)

Test 1 [Computer Based Test] - 100 Marks

Test 2 [Computer Based Test] - 100 Marks

Phase-II (Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Document Scrutiny)

Final Merit List: A final merit list shall be prepared after the Medical based on the Selection List. For this purpose, the names of the candidates who are not declared fit for Service after the Medical shall be removed from the Selection List and those vacancies shall be left unfilled and carried forward to the next recruitment

How to Apply for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to apply through online mode on https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 into two steps:

1.Fill Application Form

2.Fee Payment

Application Fee:

  1. General - Rs. 1500/-
  2. SC/ ST/ BC - Rs. 800/-
  3. EWS - Rs. 800/-
  4. Ex-Servicemen/ Lineal Descendants - Rs. 700/-

FAQ

I have not passed matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language. Am I eligible to apply?

Passing matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language is mandatory eligibility condition. However, a ward of Defence Service Personnel, who is a bona fide resident of Punjab State, can pass the Punjabi examination within 2 years. The detailed provisions in advertisement are therein para 7.4.3 page 11, 12 and 13 for Sub-Inspectors and para 7.4.3 page 12 and 13 for Constables.

What is the procedure for applying ?

After making sure about your eligibility for a post you want to apply, go to the following url, a link for which is also available on the Punjab Police official website. You may read “How to fill Application Form” available on home page.

I am not a resident of Punjab, can I apply?

Yes, you can apply but only for the posts in the General/ Unreserved category. For SC and BC candidates from other States/ UT, concession will be given for Application fees only. However, they will be considered eligible against General/ Unreserved category.

What is Punjab Police SI Salary ?

Rs. 35400/-

What is Punjab Police Constable Constable Salary ?

Rs. 19000/-

What is the last date for submitting Punjab Police Application ?

29 September 2021
