Punjab PSC (JB) 2019: Punjab Civil Judge Interview Dates Out, Check @highcourtchd.gov.in

Punjab PSC (JB) 2019: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced Civil Judge (Junior Division) Interview Dates on its website. Candidates who have qualified in PPSC Civil Judge Mains 2019 Exam can appear for interview Round.

The Civil Judge Interview is scheduled to be held between 10 February to 13 February 2020 at various exam centres at Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43, Chandigarh. Candidates can check roll number wise interview schedul0e on the official website or from the link given below.

Punjab PSC (JB) 2019 Interview Schedule



Punjab PSC (JB) Mains 2020 was held from 22 November to 24 November 2020 at various exam centres to recruit 75 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate. For which, the result was announced on 19 December 2020.

Candidates who will qualify in the interview or viva voce round will be appointed as Civil Judge in Junior Division of Punjab and Haryana High Court. The candidates will get salary of Rs. 27,700-44,770/-. Candidates can check roll number wise Punjab PSC (JB) 2019 Interview Schedule in the provided link.

Highlights of Punjab PSC (JB) 2019 Recruitment

Advertisement number: 17

Vacancies: 75

Post Name: Civil Judge

Interview Date: 10 February to 13 February 2020

Punjab PSC (JB) 2019 Mains Date: 22 November to 24 November 2020

Punjab PSC (JB) 2019 Result Date: 19 December 2020

Latest Government Jobs:

Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 for Patwari and Wireless Operator Posts

WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 60 Assistant Director Posts till 6 February



Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2020: 25 Vacancies for TGT, LDC, Librarian and Other Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply for 269 Assistant Professor and Other Posts



TRB TN Recruitment 2020 for 1060 Lecture Posts, Apply Online @trb.tn.nic.in

DTU Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 22 Professor and Associate Professor Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply for 6 Evaluation Officer Posts from 27 January @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in



