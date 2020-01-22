TRB TN Recruitment 2020 for 1060 Lecture Posts, Apply Online @trb.tn.nic.in

TRB TN Recruitment 2020: Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, today i.e. on 22 January 2020, has started the online application process for the post of Lecturer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TRB TN Recruitment 2020 on official website www.trb.tn.nic.in on or before 12 February 2020 upto 5 PM.

The recruitment is being done to fill 1060 post of Lecturer (Engineering/ Non Engineering) in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions. Online exam will be conducted for successful applicants in the first week of May 2020.

Earlier, on 27 November, the board had released the detailed notification on its official website. Candidates more details on TRB TN Lecture Recruitment through the article given below:

Notification Details

Notification Number - 14/2019

TRB TN Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application – 22 January 2020

Last date for submission of application through Online mode - 12 February 2020 upto 5 PM

Date of Online Computer Based Examination - First week of May 2020

TRB TN Lecturer Vacancy Details

Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering / Non Engineering) – 1060 Posts

Civil Engineering 112

Mechanical Engineering - 219

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 91

Electronics and Communication Engineering - 119

Instrumentation and Control Engineering - 3

Computer Engineering - 135

Information Technology - 6

Production Engineering - 6

Textile Technology - 3

Printing Technology - 6

English - 88

Mathematics - 88

Physics - 83

Chemistry - 84

Modern Office Practice – 17

Eligibility Criteria for Lecturer Posts

Lecturer in Engineering subjects - A Bachelor’s Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture with not less than sixty Percent of marks or equivalent. Provided that if the candidate has a Master’s Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture*, the candidate should possess a first class or equivalent in the appropriate branch either at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree level.”

Lecturer in non-Engineering subjects - A first class Master’s degree in the appropriate branch of study.

Selection Criteria for Lecturer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of online test

Application Process for TRB TN Lecturer Posts 2020

Candidates should apply only through online mode in the Teachers Recruitment Board website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in from 22 January to 13 February 2020.

Exam Fee:

Rs.600/- (For SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability Candidates the exam fee is Rs.300/-)

TRB TN Lecturer Addendum

TRB TN Lecturer Recruitment Notification PDF



Online Application Link

Official Website