Punjab Summer Vacation 2025: Schools across Punjab were closed for summer holidays from June 2 to June 30, 2025, due to severe heatwave conditions earlier this month. As temperatures have now dropped and weather conditions have become more favourable, no announcement has been made regarding any extension of the holidays. To ensure that students' academic schedules continue smoothly, it is important for schools to reopen on time. As per the official calendar, all government, private, and aided schools will reopen on July 1, 2025. No Extension in Holidays: Schools Reopen July 1 The Punjab Education Department has confirmed that there will be no extension in summer holidays. Schools across the state, including government, private, and aided institutions, will reopen as scheduled on July 1, 2025. This decision comes as temperatures have now dipped and weather conditions have improved. All schools are expected to resume regular timings from the reopening day.

Punjab Summer Vacation 2025: Official Dates The Punjab government has officially declared the summer vacation schedule for 2025, taking into account the severe heatwave conditions affecting various parts of the state. As per the announcement by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, all government, private, aided, and recognised schools will remain closed from June 2 to June 30, 2025. Start Date: June 2, 2025

End Date: June 30, 2025

Total Duration: 29 days This summer break will provide much-needed relief to students and staff amid rising temperatures and extreme weather. While these dates differ slightly from the earlier expected schedule, they reflect the state’s priority on student health and well-being during peak summer. Language Learning Camps Under Bharatiya Bhasha Initiative In a parallel initiative, the Punjab government has also mandated a week-long language camp for students of Classes 6 to 10. As part of the Centre’s Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp initiative:

Punjab students will learn basic Telugu,

Students in Andhra Pradesh will learn Punjabi.

This is aimed at promoting multilingualism and cultural exchange between states. Related| Punjab School Holiday 2025: Complete Holiday Calendar Summer Vacation in 2024: Declared Early Due to Heatwave In 2024, the Punjab government had declared summer vacations in advance due to an intense heatwave across the state. The summer break was announced from May 21 to June 30, 2024, for all government, aided, and private schools. This decision was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the extreme weather. Why is Summer Vacation a Necessary Break for Students? Summer vacation plays a vital role in the well-being and development of students. It provides a much-needed break from the academic pressures of school and offers various benefits that contribute to a child's growth and overall health. Here are some reasons why summer vacation is essential: