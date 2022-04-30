Punjab University Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 54 Teaching & Non -Teaching Staff Posts @cup.edu.in

Punjab University Recruitment 2022 Notification: University of Punjab (CUP) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Teaching and Non Teaching Staff on regular basis. Candidates holding the requisite qualification, and experience can submit applications online on or before 29 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 29 May 2022
Punjab University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Professor - 16 Posts
- Associate Professor - 24 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 9 Posts
- Librarian - 1 Post
- Deputy Librarian- 1 Post
- Assistant Librarian- 1 Post
- Medical Officer (Female) - 1 Post
Punjab University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: As per UGC norms. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
Punjab University Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Librarian - Academic Pay Level -14 (Entry Pay Rs. 1, 44, 200)
- Deputy Librarian- Academic Pay Level -14 (Entry Pay Rs. 1, 31, 400)
- Assistant Librarian- Academic Pay Level -10 (Entry Pay Rs. 57, 700)
- Medical Officer (Female) - Pay Level 10 (Entry Pay Rs. 56,100)
- Professor - Entry pay of Rs. 144200/- in the Academic Pay level 14 as per 7th CPC
- Associate Professors: Entry pay of Rs. 131400/- in the Academic Pay level 13A as per 7th CPC
- Assistant Professors: Entry pay of Rs. 57700/- in the Academic Pay level 10 as per 7th CPC
Download Punjab University Recruitment 2022 Notification
Punjab University Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online on or before 29 May 2022. Candidates may go through the PDF for more details.
Punjab University Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- All others - Rs. 750/-
- SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates - Exempted