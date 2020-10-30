Punjab Wakf Board Recruitment 2020 for DEO Posts, Download Notice @waqf.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Wakf Board Recruitment 2020: Punjab Wakf Board,under Ghar-Ghar Rozgar Mission of Govt of Punjab, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO). Interested candidates can attend walk-in test on on schedule date and time.

Punjab Wakf Board Vacancy Details

DEO - 10 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 11,000/- per month for a period of three months with further possible extension

Eligibility Criteria for Data Entry Operator (DEO)



Educational Qualification:

Graduate with one-year diploma in Computer application from a recognized university / institute with 2 years' experience.

Age Limit:

Age between 21 to 37 years on 31.10.2020

Typing Speed:

More than 30 WPM with at least 90% accuracy

Selection Criteria for Punjab Wakf Board DEO Posts

Selection list shall be based on the speed (Words per minute), subject to minimum accuracy of 90%. Candidate with higher speed shall be kept higher in order of merit. In case of a tie, candidate senior in age shall be selected.

How to apply for Punjab Wakf Board Recruitment 2020



interested candidates should come with self-attested xerox copies Educational Certificates, Bio-Data and a valid ID proof at office of the Punjab Waqf Board, SCO 1062-63 Sector 22-B, Chandigarh on schedule date and time.

Application Fee (Non-refundable):

Rs. 500/-

Punjab Wakf Board Recruitment Notification PDF

Official Website