Punjab Wakf Board Recruitment 2020 for DEO Posts, Download Notice @waqf.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Wakf Board Recruitment 2020: Punjab Wakf Board,under Ghar-Ghar Rozgar Mission of Govt of Punjab, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO). Interested candidates can attend walk-in test on on schedule date and time.
Punjab Wakf Board Vacancy Details
DEO - 10 Posts
Salary:
Rs. 11,000/- per month for a period of three months with further possible extension
Eligibility Criteria for Data Entry Operator (DEO)
Educational Qualification:
Graduate with one-year diploma in Computer application from a recognized university / institute with 2 years' experience.
Age Limit:
Age between 21 to 37 years on 31.10.2020
Typing Speed:
More than 30 WPM with at least 90% accuracy
Selection Criteria for Punjab Wakf Board DEO Posts
Selection list shall be based on the speed (Words per minute), subject to minimum accuracy of 90%. Candidate with higher speed shall be kept higher in order of merit. In case of a tie, candidate senior in age shall be selected.
How to apply for Punjab Wakf Board Recruitment 2020
interested candidates should come with self-attested xerox copies Educational Certificates, Bio-Data and a valid ID proof at office of the Punjab Waqf Board, SCO 1062-63 Sector 22-B, Chandigarh on schedule date and time.
Application Fee (Non-refundable):
Rs. 500/-
Punjab Wakf Board Recruitment Notification PDF