Rajasthan Board Class 10 Science Exam 2020: Latest Syllabus, Chapter-wise Weightage & Book for Effective Preparation

We are providing here the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Science Textbook which has been published by the board itself for the current academic year, 2019-20. This book is available here to download in PDF format which can be used in offline mode as well. Class 10 students should focus on following this book for an effective preparation of the upcoming Board Exam 2020. We are also providing below the details of chapter-wise marks distribution for 2020 Board Examination. Knowing the weightage of each chapter will help you to divide the chapters into three categories, viz. most important, less important and least important. This will help you to decide that which chapters need be prepared with more concentration to score high in exam.

Chapter-wise weightage for RBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2020:

Key features of Rajasthan Board Class 10 Science Textbook

While you read the class 10 Science book provided here, you must be aware about the key features and main component of this book to make your study session more organised. Some of the key contents of this book are:

There are total of 20 chapters in RBSE Class 10 Science Book.

Each chapter ends with a summary to give you a click glance of entire stuff.

At the end of each chapter, you get questions of different formats to practice.

You get answer key for all multiple choice type questions.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Science Syllabus

Importance of Rajasthan Board Class 10 Science Book

This book is published by Rajasthan Board for Class 10 students. There is a very less possibility of getting any error in this textbook as it is prepared by experienced professors having doctorate degree with exceptionally rich experience in education field. The Class 10 Science Board Exam will be totally based on this book. Questions from this book are frequently asked in Rajasthan Class 10 board examination. So, it is quite necessary that students develop the habit to read this book and practice different types of questions given at the end of each chapter.

