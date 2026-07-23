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Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026: राजस्थान सीईटी 12वीं लेवल आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि, फौरन करें अप्लाई

By Priyanka Pal
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 14:43 IST

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026: राजस्थान सीईटी 12वीं लेवल ऑनलाइन फॉर्म की अंतिम तिथि (23 जुलाई) समाप्त होने जा रही है। जिन उम्मीदवारों ने अभी तक आवेदन नहीं किया है, वे लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। 

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026: राजस्थान सीईटी 12वीं लेवल ऑनलाइन आवेदन आज 23 जुलाई हो रहे हैं। इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों को ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rssb.rajasthan.gov.in और एसएसओ पोर्टल पर आवेदन करने की सलाह दी जाती है। राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (RSSB) ने सीईटी 12वीं लेवल के लिए आवेदन 24 जून को जारी किया था। आरएसएसबी अध्यक्ष आलोक राज द्वारा किए गए ट्विट के अनुसार 20.35 लाख उम्मीदवार 12वीं लेवल तक आवेदन कर चुके हैं। 

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026: हाइलाइट्स 

आरएसएसबी की ओर से सीईटी 12वीं लेवल भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन 23 से 25 अक्टूबर को किया जाएगा। भर्ती से संबंधित अन्य डिटेल्स नीचे दिए गए टेबल देखें:

संचालन निकाय 

राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (RSSB)

परीक्षा का नाम 

राजस्थान सीईटी सीनियर सेकेंडरी (12वीं स्तर) परीक्षा 2026

एप्लिकेशन मोड 

ऑनलाइन 

आवेदन शुरू होने की तिथि 

24 जून 2026

आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 

23 जुलाई 2026 (आज)

परीक्षा तिथियां

23 से 25 अक्टूबर 2026

पात्रता मापदंड 

12वीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण होना अनिवार्य है। 

आधिकारिक वेबसाइट 

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in 

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Application Form 2026: आवेदन लिंक 

राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन आयोग सीईटी 12वीं लेवल फॉर्म 2026 के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया समाप्त करने जा रहा है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक कर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आरएसएसबी सीईटी 12वीं लेवल फॉर्म 2026 के बारे में पूरी जानकारी ध्यान से पढ़ने और 23 जुलाई, 2026 की अंतिम तिथि से पहले आवेदन करने की सलाह दी जाती है। 

राजस्थान सीईटी 12वीं स्तर का फॉर्म 2026 

आवेदन लिंक 

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Apply Online 2026: ऑनलाइन आवेदन कैसे करें?

राजस्थान सीईटी 12वीं लेवल ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो करें।

स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rssb.rajasthan.gov.in या sso.rajasthan.gov.in पर जाएं। 

स्टेप 2 रजिस्ट्रेशन OTR प्रक्रिया पूरी करें। 

स्टेप 3 अब Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 पर क्लिक करें। 

स्टेप 4 शैक्षणिक योग्यता और व्यक्तिगत डिटेल्स भरें। 

स्टेप 5 अब फोटो सहित अन्य डिटेल्स आवेदन शुल्क के साथ जमा करें। 

स्टेप 6 भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए प्रिंट आउट लेना ना भूलें। 


Priyanka Pal
Priyanka Pal

Executive - Editorial

Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.

Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 14:43 IST

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