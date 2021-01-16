Rajasthan CHO Result 2020 Out @rajswasthya.nic.in, Download Roll Number/Merit List of Selected Candidates for DV for 7810 Posts in NHM

Rajasthan CHO Result 2020-21: Department of Medical, Health & Family Welfare, National Health Mission (NHM), Rajasthan has released the result for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) on 16 January 2021. A merit list containing the roll number of selected candidates has been prepared by the department. Candidates, who have appeared in Rajasthan CHO Exam on 10 November 2021, can download Rajasthan CHO Result from the official website - rajswasthya.nic.in.

Rajsthan CHO Result Link is given below. Candidates can download Rajasthan CHO Result PDF, directly, through the link below:

NHM Rajasthan CHO Result Download PDF

Selected candidates (whose roll number is in Provisional List) will now appear for Document Verification. Rajasthan CHO DV will be held in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bikaner and Kota. The candidates shall be informed about the counseling date and time in due course.

A total of 7810 vacancies will be filled for Community Health Officers (CHOs) posts at Sub Health Center Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission State Health Committee, Rajasthan. Earlier, 6310 vacancies were announced by the government. Then, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan has given the approval of more 1500 posts.

How to Download Rajasthan CHO Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of Rajasthan CHO i.e. rajswasthya.nic.in. Click on the link 'Click Here for Main Website' A new window will open where you need to click on ' संविदा CHO भर्ती 2020 की स्क्रीनिंग परीक्षा की पात्रता जांच हेतु अभ्यर्थियों की विचारित सूची क्रमांक 64 दिनांक 16/01/2021' Download CHO Result PDF

NHM CHO answer key was released in the month of November 2020. Objections were invited by the candidates till 17 November 2020. After considering all the objection, the final answer key was uploaded by the department.

National Health Mission has started the Rajasthan CHO Online Application Process on 02 September 2020 and the last date of application was 21 September 2020.