Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 For 9716 Vacancies: Apply Online

Candidates who are between 21 to 40 years of age and have done Diploma in Elementary Education plus eligibility of REET Level I with minimum marks can apply for Level 1 recruitment whereas for Level 2 candidates need a Bachelor of Education plus minimum marks in Educational Qualification with REET Level-2 eligibility.

As per the Rajasthan Contractual Teacher notification, the application process has started and applicants can apply for the Rajasthan Contractual Teacher vacancy from the official website. Last date to apply online for Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 is 1 March. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

The preference of the eligible candidate will be determined at district level on the basis of the marks achieved by adding 75% of the minimum wanted educational qualification and 25% of the minimum required professional educational qualification for the aforementioned post.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by Secondary Education department of Rajasthan Government for Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Secondary Education Department, Rajasthan Government Posts Name Assistant Teacher Level 1 Assistant Teacher Level 2 Total Vacancies 9716 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on January 15, 2023 Application Started January 31, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 1, 2023 Selection process Education Qualification and Professional Qualification

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 9716 vacancies announced under Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment Notification 2023. Download the official notification of Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Candidates can check the Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Announced January 15, 2023 Notification Release January 15, 2023 Online Application Begins January 31, 2023

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website. The link to apply for Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 will be activated on 31st January. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023. For information on Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment Application Fee

Category Fees General and OBC (Creamy) 100/- Rs Gen/ OBC/EWS (Income Below 2,50,000) 70/- Rs SC/ST/PH 60/- Rs





A total of 9716 vacancies are available under Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023. The secondary education department has announced the vacancy for Assistant Teacher Level I and Assistant Teacher Level II on Contractual basis for Mahatma Gandhi Government School (English Medium). The number of vacancies announced for Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Assistant Teacher Level 1 7140 Assistant Teacher Level 2 (Mathematics) 1286 Assistant Teacher Level 2 (English) 1286 Total Posts 9716

The eligibility criteria for Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 has been released by the secondary education department. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

The minimum age limit to apply for Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 is a minimum of 21 years. While the maximum age limit is 40 years. The age relaxations will be provided according to Government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying for the Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023.

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The required Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 educational qualification is provided below.

Post Name Education Qualification Assistant Teacher Level 1 Candidates must have a Diploma in Elementary Education and also eligibility of REET Level I with minimum marks which has not expired. Assistant Teacher Level 2 (Mathematics) Candidates must have Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) and also minimum marks in Educational Qualification with REET Level-2 eligibility which has not expired. Assistant Teacher Level 2 (English) Candidates must have Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) and also minimum marks in Educational Qualification with REET Level-2 eligibility which has not expired.

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 selection will be determined at district level on the basis of the marks achieved by adding 75% of the minimum wanted educational qualification and 25% of the minimum required professional educational qualification for the aforementioned post.

In case of a tie, the older candidate will be given preference over the younger candidate.In case of the same age, the candidate with higher marks in educational qualification will be placed higher in the priority list.

Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 Salary 2023

Candidates selected for the Rajasthan contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 will be given a salary of 16900/- per month.