Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021 for 135 Constable Posts, Apply Online @home.rajasthan.gov.in from 24 Nov

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021: Home Guard Department, Rajasthan has published a Notification for the recruitment of Constable, Constable (Driver), Constable (Drum man), Constable (Bigular) vacancies on home.rajasthan.gov.in. Online Applications shall start from 24 November 2021. The link will be deactivated on 15 December 2021.
In order to apply online, the candidates are required to create SSO ID on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. More details on Rajasthan Constable Home Guard Recruitment 2021 are given below:
Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment Notification Download
Rajasthan Home Guard Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 24 November 2021
- Last Date of Application - 15 December 2021
Rajasthan Home Guard Vacancy Details
Home Guard - 135 Posts
For TSP Area
- Constable - 101
- Constable (Bigular) - 02
- Constable (Drum man) - 02
- Constable (Driver) - 18
For Non TSP Area
- Constable - 10
- Constable (Driver) - 02
Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Home Guard Post
Educational Qualification:
8th Class Passed
LMV/ HMV Driving License
Physical Eligibility:
Male
- Height: 168 Cms
- Chest: 81 Cms and 86 Cms
- Weight - 47.5 Kg
Female
- Height: 89 Cms
- Weight: 43 Kgs
Rajasthan Home Guard Age Limit:
18 to 35 Years
Rajasthan Home Guard Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam
- Physical Efficiency Test
- Physical Standard Test
- Special Test
- Merit List
- Medical Test
- Document Verification
How to Apply for Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply to the through official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 24 November 2021 to 15 December 2021.