Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021 for 135 Constable Posts, Apply Online @home.rajasthan.gov.in from 24 Nov

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021: Home Guard Department, Rajasthan has published a Notification for the recruitment of Constable, Constable (Driver), Constable (Drum man), Constable (Bigular) vacancies on home.rajasthan.gov.in. Online Applications shall start from 24 November 2021. The link will be deactivated on 15 December 2021.

In order to apply online, the candidates are required to create SSO ID on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. More details on Rajasthan Constable Home Guard Recruitment 2021 are given below:

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment Notification Download



Rajasthan Home Guard Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 24 November 2021

Last Date of Application - 15 December 2021

Rajasthan Home Guard Vacancy Details

Home Guard - 135 Posts

For TSP Area

Constable - 101

Constable (Bigular) - 02

Constable (Drum man) - 02

Constable (Driver) - 18

For Non TSP Area

Constable - 10

Constable (Driver) - 02

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Home Guard Post

Educational Qualification:

8th Class Passed

LMV/ HMV Driving License

Physical Eligibility:

Male

Height: 168 Cms

Chest: 81 Cms and 86 Cms

Weight - 47.5 Kg

Female

Height: 89 Cms

Weight: 43 Kgs

Rajasthan Home Guard Age Limit:

18 to 35 Years

Rajasthan Home Guard Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam Physical Efficiency Test Physical Standard Test Special Test Merit List Medical Test Document Verification

How to Apply for Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021 ?



The Eligible candidates can apply to the through official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 24 November 2021 to 15 December 2021.