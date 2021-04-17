Rajasthan Police Constable DV 2021 Date Announced for 5000 Posts @police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

Rajasthan Police Constable DV 2021 Date: Rajasthan Police has released the document verification dates for recruitment to the post of Constable General & Constable (Driver) for Jaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur. The candidates who have qualified in the PET/PMT for Rajasthan Police Constable 2021 Recruitment can now appear for the document verification round.

The list of the selected candidates have been uploaded on the official website. The selected candidates are required to bring a medical certificate, educational qualification documents, age proof certificate, 10 passport size photographs, a valid photo identity card, PET admits card and other required documents on the day of document verification.

The document verification will be on 22 April 2021 at Ajmer, 23 April at Jodhpur and 26 April at Jaipur. The candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the document verification round and carry all of their documents on the day of verification. The candidates are advised to reach one hour prior to the exam centre. If any candidate unable to attend the document verification round, his candidature may be cancelled. Candidates should also note that there will be no TA/DA provided to any candidate. Candidates can download Rajasthan Police Constable DV 2021 Select List by clicking on the provided link.

Check Rajasthan Police Constable DV 2021 Schedule (Ajmer)

Rajasthan Police Constable DV 2021 (Jodhpur)

Rajasthan Police Constable DV 2021 (Jaipur)

This drive is being done to recruit 5000 vacancies of Constable in various departments. The online application procedure for the same was started from 23 December 2019 to 10 February 2020. The candidates can download Rajasthan Police Constable DV 2021 date and select list by clicking on the provided link.

