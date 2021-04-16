DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 79 Vacancies, Apply Online @ drdo.gov.in

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the notification for apprentice posts including Fitter, Machinist, Turner, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanic, Welder, Digital Photographer, Stenographer, Secretariat Assistant & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 May 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 17 May 2021

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Fitter 14 Machinist 06 Turner 04 Carpenter 03 Electrician 10 Electronics Mechanic 09 Mechanic ( Motor Vehicle) 03 Welder (Gas & Electric) 07 Computer & Peripherals Hardware Repair & Maintenance Mechanic 02 Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) 05 Digital Photographer 06 Secretarial Assistant 08 Stenographer (Hindi) 01 Stenographer(English) 01

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have ITI Certificate in the relevant field.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - should not be less than 14 years

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Stipend

Fitter, Machinist, Turner, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanic, Welder - Rs. 8050/-

Digital Photographer, Stenographer, Secretariat Assistant, COPA, Computer & Peripherals Hardware Repair & Maintenance Mechanic - Rs. 7700/-

Download DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Selection Procedure

The selection board of TBRL shall go through the applications and shortlist the candidates.

How to apply for DRDO Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the NAPS portal i.e. apprenticeshipindia.org. After applying at above-mentioned portal, candidates are required to send scanned copies of all the relevant documents/certificates (10'h Certificate, ITI Certificate & Marksheet, Caste Certificate, ID Proof, etc.) in a single PDF file through e-mail to admintbrl@tbrl.drdo.in. Application of candidates not submitting the scanned documents through e-mail shall be summarily rejected. The last date of application submission is 17 May 2021.

