DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 79 Vacancies, Apply Online @ drdo.gov.in

 DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at drdo.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 16, 2021 13:44 IST
DRDO Apprentice 2021
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the notification for apprentice posts including Fitter, Machinist, Turner, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanic, Welder, Digital Photographer, Stenographer, Secretariat Assistant & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 May 2021.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 17 May 2021

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Fitter

14

Machinist

06

Turner

04

Carpenter

03

Electrician

10

Electronics Mechanic

09

Mechanic ( Motor Vehicle)

03

Welder (Gas & Electric)

07

Computer & Peripherals Hardware Repair & Maintenance Mechanic

02

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)

05

Digital Photographer

06

Secretarial Assistant

08

Stenographer (Hindi)

01

Stenographer(English)

01

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have ITI Certificate in the relevant field.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - should not be less than 14 years

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Stipend

  • Fitter, Machinist, Turner, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanic, Welder - Rs. 8050/-
  • Digital Photographer, Stenographer, Secretariat Assistant, COPA, Computer & Peripherals Hardware Repair & Maintenance Mechanic - Rs. 7700/-

Download DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Selection Procedure
The selection board of TBRL shall go through the applications and shortlist the candidates.

How to apply for DRDO Apprentice 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the NAPS portal i.e. apprenticeshipindia.org. After applying at above-mentioned portal, candidates are required to send scanned copies of all the relevant documents/certificates (10'h Certificate, ITI Certificate & Marksheet, Caste Certificate, ID Proof, etc.) in a single PDF file through e-mail to admintbrl@tbrl.drdo.in. Application of candidates not submitting the scanned documents through e-mail shall be summarily rejected. The last date of application submission is 17 May 2021.

FAQ

What is the selection criteria for DRDO Apprentice 2021?

The selection board of TBRL shall go through the applications and shortlist the candidates.

What is the minimum age required for DRDO Apprentice 2021?

The candidate should not be less than 14 years of age.

What is the qualification required for DRDO Apprentice 2021?

The candidate must have ITI Certificate in relevant field.

What is the last date of application submission for DRDO Apprentice 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 May 2021.

How many vacancies have been announced for DRDO Apprentice 2021?

A total of 79 vacancies will be recruited for apprentice posts including Fitter, Machinist, Turner, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanic, Welder, Digital Photographer, Stenographer, Secretariat Assistant & Others.
Job Summary
Notification DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 79 Vacancies, Apply Online @ drdo.gov.in
Notification DateApr 16, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 17, 2021
CityChandigarh
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization Defence Research and Development Organisation
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Administration
