Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Result 2021 Out: Download PDF for DV Round @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police PET Result 2021: Home Guard Department, Rajasthan has released the admit card of Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Phsycial Measurement Test (PMT), held in RAC Jaipur, Jaipur and Kota for the post of Constable. Candidates can download Rajasthan Physical Resul from the official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan Police PET Result, directly, through the link below:

Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Result Download Link:

RAC Jaipur

Chainpur Jaipur

Kota

Selected candidates will now have to appear in Document Verification, Character Verification and Medical Examination. They are required to appear at the DV round on scheduled date and time with all necessary documents and 10 passport size photographs:

Location DV Date DV Time Venue Chainpur Jaipur 15 April 2021 9:30 AM Office of Commandant, 13th Battelion, ARC, Chainpur, Jaipur RAC Jaipur 22 April 2021 10:00 AM Office of Commandant, 5th Battelion, ARC, Chainpur, Jaipur Kota 22 April 2021 10:00 AM Office of Commandant, 2nd Battelion, ARC, Amarnivas, Kota

Rajasthan Police Physical round for Kota (2nd Battelion), RAC Jaipur (5th Battelion) and Jaipur (13th Battelion) Locations were held on 09 April 2021, 10 April 2021 and 11 April 2021 respctively.